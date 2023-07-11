Insight Recognized as a 2023 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, has been recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion after earning a score of 100 on the 2023 Disability Equality Index® (DEI).

"Earning a score of 100 out of 100 on the Disability Equality Index is a moment of joy and validation for all the hard work we have put into InsightABIILTY,” said Philip Ilami and Michelle Mata, co-chairs of the Insight teammate resource group fostering an empowering environment for persons of all abilities. "Insight’s unwavering commitment to disability inclusion has set the stage for current and future teammates to find opportunity and professional growth through experiences of equity, belonging and accessibility.”

Jen Vasin, Insight chief human resources officer, said: "We are honored to be considered a best place to work for people of all abilities. At Insight, we believe that true success lies in creating an environment where every individual can thrive according to their talents and unique perspectives. This achievement reaffirms our ongoing commitment to providing a workplace that enables everyone to unlock their full potential.”

The ninth annual DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The index evaluates performance across culture and leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices, such as accommodations, benefits, education, retention and advancement; community engagement; supplier diversity; and non-U.S. operations.

Maria Town, president and CEO of AAPD, said: "These top-scoring companies understand deeply that people with disabilities represent a tremendous source of talent and innovation for their workforce and market share for their brands, and they are trailblazers in our journey towards full disability inclusion in business.”

Insight also has been named to the 2023 Forbes America's Best Employers for Diversity and holds a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index of diverse and inclusive workplaces.

Read more about Insight’s diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the 2023 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report. For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator with 13,000 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 35 years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Top Female-Friendly Company and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

