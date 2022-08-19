Insight Recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, has been recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion after earning a score of 90 out of 100 on the 2022 Disability Equality Index® (DEI).

The eighth annual DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network. The index evaluates performance across culture and leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices, such as accommodations, benefits, education, retention and advancement; community engagement; supplier diversity; and non-U.S. operations.

"We have so many highly talented teammates at Insight, and each is on a unique journey to realize their career aspirations while helping our clients’ businesses run smarter. We strive to always provide the resources they need to realize their career ambitions,” said Jen Vasin, chief human resources officer, Insight. "I am continually awed by the resiliency of our teammates who manage through obstacles every day. We will seek to create the best workplace where everyone feels like they can live up to their full potential and bring their true self to work every day.”

Maria Town, president and CEO of AAPD, said: "There is no single best way to practice disability inclusion; however, the companies taking the DEI share the desire to create a workplace that fosters the concept of bringing your whole self to the office. We look forward to working with all of the participants to help identify meaningful ways to build upon their current practices as we continue on the disability inclusion journey together.”

Insight also ranks as a top 60 Forbes 2022 Best Employer for Diversity, one of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies and holds a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index of diverse and inclusive workplaces.

To learn more about how Insight takes care of its clients, communities and teammates, read our 2022 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with more than 11,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

