Insight Recognized by Microsoft as Top Surface Reseller Worldwide, in North America and U.S.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, today announced it has won 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards for Worldwide Surface Hub Reseller and Worldwide Surface PC Reseller, demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of client solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Insight also was recognized as Microsoft’s top U.S. partner in the same categories and was named as the overall 2022 Surface Reseller of the Year for North America.

"Insight listens to the feedback of our clients and Microsoft, and over the last 15 months, we’ve aligned our teams into a single solutions organization to focus on the technology our clients care most about,” said Joyce Mullen, Insight president and CEO. "These awards reflect how we are addressing our clients’ most pressing needs by combining innovative, scalable solutions with the end-to-end services and global delivery capabilities required to simplify and accelerate their digital transformation.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Worldwide awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. U.S. winners were selected from a set of more than 800 nominations submitted across the region.

Insight was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services for the following:

Worldwide and U.S. Surface Hub Reseller: As a distinguished global Surface Hub partner and a Microsoft Partner Advisory Council member, Insight leads with a services and consulting strategy to deliver intentional modern workplace conversations for clients around Hub and Microsoft Teams through modern security (Microsoft 365), modern deployment (Surface) and device management (Autopilot/Intune).

Worldwide and U.S. Surface PC Reseller: Microsoft is an integral part of Insight's modern workplace model, allowing client IT decision makers the opportunity to test and evaluate Surface devices in their own environment at no cost.

North America Surface Reseller: To help clients create a roadmap to empower a hybrid workforce, Insight North America also provides test flights of Intune and Autopilot; Device as a Service lifecycle solutions; and workshops on security and compliance as well as identity and app management.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I’m continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers.”

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place July 19-20 this year. Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found on Microsoft’s partner awards page.

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

