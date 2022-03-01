Insight to Present at Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) (the "Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 7:30 AM ET

Participants: Glynis Bryan, CFO and James Morgado, SVP Finance

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent Webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.

About Insight

Today, every business needs to be a technology business. Insight Enterprises, Inc. empowers organizations with technology, solutions and services to help our clients maximize the value of their IT today and accelerate tomorrow. As a Fortune 500-ranked global technology provider of end-to-end secure digital transformation solutions and services, we help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com.

