14.06.2021 22:55:00
Insight to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the "Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:
Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
Thursday, June 24, 2021, 12:15 P.M. ET
Participants: Ken Lamneck, CEO, and Glynis Bryan, CFO
The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent Webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.
About Insight
Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions™. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.
NSIT-F
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005781/en/
07.05.21
|Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
04.05.21
|Ausblick: Insight Enterprises zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
