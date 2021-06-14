+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
14.06.2021 22:55:00

Insight to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the "Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
Thursday, June 24, 2021, 12:15 P.M. ET
Participants: Ken Lamneck, CEO, and Glynis Bryan, CFO

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent Webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions™. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.

NSIT-F

Nachrichten zu Insight Enterprises Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Insight Enterprises Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Insight Enterprises Inc. 86,00 1,18% Insight Enterprises Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schlussendlich zweigeteilt -- ATX legt bis zum Handelsende zu -- DAX schließt etwas schwächer -- Japans Börse letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Montagshandel mit Zuwächsen. Der deutsche Leitindex gab letztlich etwas nach. An der Wall Street ging es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Während die Börsen Chinas den Handel pausierten, ging es in Japan aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen