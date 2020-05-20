Insightful Science Acquires Cytapex Bioinformatics Adding Clinical Solutions to its Growing Portfolio of Category-Leading Scientific Software

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insightful Science announced today it has acquired Cytapex , a bioinformatics contract research organization (CRO). Cytapex partners with leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies to improve and automate high-throughput and high-dimensional cytometry informatics for basic and clinical research, biomarker discovery, and clinical trials.

Led by a distinguished leadership team, Cytapex provides expert consulting services in data management, quality control, and data analysis, delivering customized gating and biomarker discovery pipelines for complex panels used in clinical trials and diagnostics. Cytapex deploys its world-renowned algorithms to save customers a significant amount of time and money, reduce errors, and improve results.

"We were immediately impressed with the bioinformatics expertise of the Cytapex team," said Thomas Swalla, CEO of Insightful Science. "Pharmaceutical customers are increasingly looking to outsource core functions of the research and development process, and reputation and trust are critical. Cytapex stands out as a leader that offers high-quality services and solutions that add substantial value for partners. We are honored to have them join our team."

"From the outset we have been driven by an unwavering dedication to improve and enhance our customers' clinical research by solving complex bioinformatics problems," said Ryan Brinkman, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Cytapex. "Our algorithms can provide answers in minutes to what otherwise takes months, which ultimately gets critical research to market more quickly and helps patients around the world. We are excited to join the Insightful Science team that shares this mission to accelerate scientific research and discovery."

Insightful Science will add Cytapex to its rapidly growing Bioinformatics division. Other products within the portfolio include the Geneious DNA data analysis solutions, Geneious Prime and Geneious Biologics , and SnapGene . Insightful Science also has a Data Analysis & Visualization division that includes GraphPad Prism .

All the companies within Insightful Science continue to operate and serve customers under their respective brands. Visit www.insightfulscience.com for more information.

About Insightful Science



Insightful Science is a technology company with category-leading software designed to empower scientists at every step of the research and development process. More than 1 million scientists around the globe trust Insightful Science products to advance research and accelerate the pace of change. Products within the Insightful Science portfolio include GraphPad Prism , Geneious DNA data analysis solutions, Geneious Prime and Geneious Biologics , and SnapGene and SnapGene Server . Visit www.insightfulscience.com for more information about the company and its products.

About Cytapex



Cytapex is a bioinformatics CRO leveraging world-leading algorithms for the analysis of big cytometry data. Together with its clients across clinical and biomedical research domains, including 6 of the top ten pharmaceutical companies, Cytapex collaboratively enables robust and reproducible high-throughput and high-dimensional diagnosis and discovery. Case studies and further information are available at www.cytapex.com

