Insight’s 2023 Corporate Citizenship Report Conveys Company’s Commitment to Unlock the Power of People and Technology

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, has published its 2023 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report, sharing how its environmental, social and governance (ESG) business practices deliver upon the company’s purpose to accelerate transformation by unlocking the power of people and technology.

A member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), Insight’s annual report illustrates a commitment to promote human rights in accordance with the UNGC’s Ten Principles. Insight’s role as a Solutions Integrator further supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals by guiding organizations through the complexities of digital transformation, making IT management and infrastructure more efficient in the core areas of modernization: cloud, data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

"Technology for good comes in many forms. It means helping energy companies leave a lighter footprint on the environment and better secure public resources. It’s empowering physicians to use AI for more informed diagnoses to extend patient lifespans and lower medical bills. It’s opening new doors to education that are most relevant to today’s learners,” said Joyce Mullen, Insight president and CEO. "Our clients entrust us to help them be ambitious, using technology to accomplish the extraordinary. Our annual report shares our dedication to delivering on this promise.”

Highlights of the 2023 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report include:

Insight was named a Forbes World’s Top Female-Friendly Company, a Forbes America’s Best Employer for Diversity and a Forbes Best Employer for Women in the past year. As of the start of 2023, Insight is one of only three Fortune 500 companies led by a female CEO, CFO, CIO and CHRO.

More than 1,650 teammates globally participate in the company's diverse Teammate Resource Groups. Insight also received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ workplace equality and is ranked one of the 2022 Best Places to Work by the Disability Equality Index.

The company’s investment in an inclusive supply chain via its Diverse Supplier Program last year supported nearly 2,700 independently or diverse-owned companies.

Insight’s hardware lifecycle and asset disposal services saved 2.5 million pounds of electronic waste from the environment in 2022.

The company raised $1.4 million for charitable causes in 2022.

To read and download a copy of the 2023 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report, visit insight.com/corporatecitizenship. For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator with nearly 13,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 35 years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

