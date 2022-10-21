Insight’s Global Harmony Day Celebrates the Power of Diversity to Achieve Big Ambitions

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, honored Global Diversity Awareness Month Wednesday by hosting a third annual Global Harmony Day, a celebration of the diverse backgrounds and insights shared by the company’s 12,000+ teammates worldwide.

This year’s Global Harmony Day theme focused on Be Ambitious by embracing the power of culture and inspiring a work environment of belonging. The day also encouraged teammates to unite on Insight’s big ambition to establish a new category in the IT industry, as the leading solutions integrator helping clients achieve their boldest transformation goals while simplifying how they manage technology.

"We’re taking bold steps to evolve into a new breed of technology partner who addresses the greatest needs of business through the intelligent use of the edge, cloud, data and cybersecurity,” said Joyce Mullen, Insight president and CEO. "The innovation behind this is powered by teamwork, and Insight is an incredible place to realize it because we celebrate our teammates’ different backgrounds, skill sets and points of view through the common ground of harmony, one of our core values.”

Kelly McDonald, bestselling business author and an expert in diversity, equity and inclusion, spoke on "How to Work with and Lead People Not Like You,” exploring how to work to each other’s strengths to achieve shared goals. Other guests included Edmundo Hidalgo, past president and CEO of Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc., discussing how embracing ambition has served as his recipe for success.

