11.03.2020 22:00:00
Insights into the Global Biodiesel Market (2019 to 2024) - Major Drivers, Regional Dynamics and Current Trends
DUBLIN, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biodiesel Feedstocks: Technologies, Synthesis, Efficiency and Policies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the global biodiesel market for various end-user applications. The market is broken down by application, feedstock and end users. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are given for each biodiesel segment and regional markets, with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global biodiesel market and current trends in the industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and detailed profiles of major vendors.
For the purpose of this report, biodiesel is defined as a renewable or alternative fuel similar to conventional/traditional or fossil' diesel. It is produced from renewable sources such as straight vegetable oil, animal oil/fats, tallow, and waste cooking oil, mostly by esterifying vegetable oils or fats. For the purposes of this report, biofuel produced through sources other than vegetable oil (such as used cooking oil and animal fats), but through the transesterification process is categorized as biodiesel in this report.
The report uses manufacturers'/producers' total revenue to determine demand and arrive at the market size figures for each represented year. For the purposes of this report, market size is defined as the demand (in dollar value) generated by end-users of biodiesel. Companies such as suppliers and distributors are out of the scope of this report, and their revenue or financial figures are not considered.
The report considers B100 as well as other blends (such as B5 and B20) for market size calculation. However, the overall sales figure of blends such as B5 and B20 are not considered as they include a much higher ratio of fossil diesel. Instead, manufacturers'/producers' (of biodiesel) revenue is considered to arrive at market size numbers. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are given for each biodiesel segment, and the regional market with estimated values are derived from manufacturers' total revenues.
The report excludes renewable diesel (also called hydrotreated vegetable oil or HVO) as it is not traditional biodiesel and is considered a separate market. Renewable diesel also called as green diesel or HVO, is made primarily from waste and residues through a production process called hydrotreatment. In the production process, impurities are removed from the raw materials, which are then hydrotreated at a high temperature. The outcome is a colorless and odorless fuel that has an identical chemical composition with fossil diesel. Biodiesel (fatty acid methyl ester or FAME), on the other hand, is produced by esterifying vegetable oils or fats, and the chemical composition is slightly different from that of fossil diesel.
The U.S. Department of Energy's Alternative Fuels Data Center defines renewable diesel and biodiesel as: Renewable diesel is distinct from biodiesel. While renewable diesel is chemically similar to petroleum diesel, biodiesel is a mono-alkyl ester, which has different physical properties and hence different fuel specifications (ASTM D6751 and EN 14214). The two fuels are also produced through very different processes. While biodiesel is produced via transesterification, renewable diesel is produced through various processes such as hydrotreating (isomerization), gasification, pyrolysis, and other thermochemical and biochemical means.
The report begins by introducing the reader to how the global biodiesel market is evolving and how factors impact the market.
The report then proceeds to identify the following:
- Primary forces with a direct impact on the market.
- Secondary forces that have an indirect impact.
- Key challenges that may hinder the growth of this market.
- Key trends visible in the market.
- Leading segments within the market.
Report Includes:
- 58 tables
- An overview of the global market for biodiesel and discussion on feedstocks, technologies and synthesis
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Knowledge about transesterification and biodiesel production process from vegetable oil, animal oil/fats, tallow and waste cooking oil
- Discussion on what makes biodiesel a sustainable alternative compared to conventional diesel
- Coverage of advantages over traditional fuels, disadvantages/ challenges and efficiency of biodiesel
- Insights into government initiatives across the globe, policies and incentives
- Details of new developments and future outlook and mergers and acquisitions in the biodiesel industry
- Evaluation of current market size, market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry
- Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including AG Processing Inc., Argent Energy, BioCube Corp., Cargill Inc., Epitome Energy, FutureFuel Corp., and Renewable Biofuels Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview
- History
- First-Generation Biofuels
- Second-Generation Biofuels
- Third-Generation Biofuels
- Fourth-Generation Biofuels
- Types of Feedstocks
- Vegetable Oil-Based Feedstocks
- Animal Fat-Based Biodiesel
- Recent Advancements in Biodiesel
- Algae as Feedstock
- Growing Focus on Used Cooking Oils (UCO)
- Focus on Converting Byproduct to Valuable Product
- Industry Applications
- Global Biodiesel Market Forecast
Chapter 4 Global Biodiesel Market by Type of Feedstock
- Introduction
- Vegetable Oil-Based Biodiesel
- Soybean Oil
- Palm Oil
- Rapeseed/Canola Oil
- Sunflower Oil
- Corn Oil
- Used Cooking Oil (UCO)
- Other Vegetable Oils
- Animal Fat-Based Biodiesel
Chapter 5 Global Biodiesel Market by Application Segment
- Fuel
- Specific Fuel Applications
- Power Generation
Chapter 6 Global Biodiesel Market by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Canadian Programs Promoting the Use of Biodiesel
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- France
- Sweden
- Others
- APAC
- Phase 1 Trade Agreement between U.S. and China and Possible Impact
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Others
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Chapter 7 Industry Structure and Patent Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Turnkey Biodiesel Operators
- Competitive Structure
- Biodiesel Producers
- Biofuel and Renewable Fuel Producers
- Large Fossil Fuel and Diesel Producers
- Diversified Producers and Manufacturers
- Key Technology Vendors in Biofuel Space
- Market Drivers
- Government Incentives and Initiatives
- Funding and Financing Availability
- Growing Stringent Regulations to Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions
- Growing Energy Demand
- Market Challenges
- Strong Growth of the HVO Market
- Low Technology and Market Knowledge of Biodiesel
- Low Support from Government and Lack of Incentives
- High Price of Biodiesel Compared to Fossil Diesel
- Cases of Fraud Biodiesel and UCO
- Key Trends in the Market
- Growing Mergers and Acquisitions
- Partnership Between Various Stakeholders
- Government Initiatives to Increase the Use of Locally Produced Feedstock
- Strong Growth of UCO-Based Biodiesel Segment
- Research on Glycerol Usage
- Patent Analysis
- Analysis of the Global Biodiesel Market
- Power of Suppliers
- Power of Buyers
- Competition Among Existing Players
- Threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- AG Processing Inc. (Agp)
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Argent Energy
- Avril Group
- BDI-Bioenergy International Gmbh
- Biocube Corp.
- Biod Energy (India) Pvt Ltd.
- Cargill Inc.
- China Clean Energy Inc.
- Crimson Renewable Energy Llc
- Ecodiesel Colombia Sa
- Emami Agrotech Ltd. (Eal)
- Epitome Energy
- Fathopes Energy
- Futurefuel Corp.
- German Biofuels Gmbh
- Greenergy International Ltd.
- Ineos Group Ltd.
- Louis Dreyfus Co.
- Lukoil Neftochim Burgas Ad
- Manuelita S.A.
- Munzer Bioindustrie Gmbh
- Renewable Biofuels Inc.
- Renewable Energy Group
- Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie Ag
- Western Dubuque Biodiesel Llc
- Wilmar International Ltd.
- World Energy
