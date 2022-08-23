Insight’s Mastery Conference Draws 900 Technical Experts to Phoenix

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, brought more than 900 of its technical thought leaders and industry experts to Phoenix last week for the company’s sixth-annual Mastery conference. The three-day technology forum, held Aug. 16-18 at the Westin Resort at Kierland, focused on accelerating digital transformation for organizations with bold goals to modernize their business.

"Our clients are looking to be ambitious about delivering better digital experiences while making the best use of their resources. As the leading solutions integrator, we can address every transformative step to get them there,” said Stan Lequin, Solutions president, Insight. "Mastery unites the innovators who realize the strategic vision for these ambitions — our architects, developers and engineers whose skills are the secret sauce to defining the future of our company and the successful outcomes of our clients.”

Keynote speakers at Mastery were: Alex Baum, partner at ValueAct Capital who sits on Insight’s board of directors; Cheryl Tilly, global head of information security and technology and sustainability evangelist at Nikola Motor Company; and Alec Saunders, Microsoft worldwide sustainability partner strategy leader. Industry leaders from Aruba, AWS, Dell Technologies, Fortinet, HPE, NetApp, Veeam and VMware also presented.

Peer-led discussions covered modern solutions, such as: 5G and accelerating intelligent business outcomes from the edge; the ins and outs of becoming cloud native; computer vision AI applications; strategic processes for automation; shaping the metaverse for the enterprise; cloud cost considerations; cybersecurity mesh architecture; and navigating IT managed services for mobility, security and cloud.

Today, Insight fields a global team of more than 5,000 deep technical experts spanning multiple disciplines in hardware, software and digital transformation services. Including the acquisition of Hanu Software Solutions in June, Insight has added more than 700 technical experts in 2022. The expanding expertise provides clients even greater depth of support as they optimize data for better business insights, enable greater speed and scale of services, enhance productivity and new revenue streams, and improve organizational resilience and innovation.

