|
30.03.2021 22:45:00
Insights on the $13.7 Billion Contact Lenses Global Market to 2026 - Key Drivers and Challenges
DUBLIN, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Contact Lenses Market, By Modality (Reusable, v/s Disposable), By Design (Spherical, Toric, Multifocal & Others), By Material Type (Silicon hydrogel, Hydrogel, & others), By Application, By Distribution, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Contact Lenses Market stood at USD13.73 billion in 2020 and is further anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.25%, during the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric population suffering from various kinds of eye related disorders. Moreover, increasing disposable incomes and changing consumer preference towards contact lenses with attractive colours, shades, and textures for enhancing eye appearance are further pushing demand for contact lenses globally.
In terms of modality, the market can be segmented into reusable and disposable. The disposable contact lenses segment is expected witness significant growth in the forecast period owing to the growing demand for these lenses on account of the growing awareness pertaining to health & sanitation. Based on design, the market is segmented into spherical, toric, multifocal and other products. Among them, spherical contact lenses dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 49.21% and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period owing to higher adoption of these lenses by optometrists and patients to treat myopia and hypermetropia.
Bausch & Lomb, Inc., Essilor International S.A., Johnson & Johnson, CooperVision, Inc., Contamac Holdings Limited, Hoya Corporation, SynergEyes, Inc., X-Cel Specialty Contacts, STAAR Surgical Company, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Seed Co., Ltd., Menicon Co., Ltd., Alcon., Inc., UltraVision CLPL, Benq Materials Corporation are the leading companies are continuously focusing on product launches and R&D activities to expand their share in the market.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Contact Lenses Market.
- To forecast the Global Contact Lenses Market based on modality, design, material type, application, distribution channel and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Contact Lenses Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in the Global Contact Lenses Market.
- To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Contact Lenses Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Contact Lenses Market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Contact Lenses Market
4. Voice of Customer
5. Executive Summary
6. Global Contact Lenses Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Modality (Reusable v/s Disposable)
6.2.2. By Design (Spherical, Toric, Multifocal, Others)
6.2.3. By Material Type (Silicone hydrogel, Hydrogel, Gas permeable, Others)
6.2.4. By Application (Corrective, Therapeutic, Cosmetic, Others)
6.2.5. By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Hospitals & Clinics, Online)
6.2.6. By Company (2019)
6.2.7. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map
7. North America Contact Lenses Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. North America: Country Analysis
8. Europe Contact Lenses Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis
9. Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
10. Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
11. South America Contact Lenses Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3. South America: Country Analysis
12. Middle East and Africa Contact Lenses Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.3. MEA: Country Analysis
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Bausch & Lomb, Inc.
15.2. Essilor International S.A.
15.3. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
15.4. CooperVision, Inc.
15.5. Contamac Holdings Limited
15.6. Hoya Corporation
15.7. SynergEyes, Inc.
15.8. X-Cel Specialty Contacts
15.9. STAAR Surgical Company
15.10. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
15.11. Seed Co., Ltd.
15.12. Menicon Co., Ltd.
15.13. Alcon., Inc.
15.14. UltraVision CLPL
15.15. Benq Materials Corporation
16. Strategic Recommendations
17. About the Publisher & Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1k5vpy
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-13-7-billion-contact-lenses-global-market-to-2026---key-drivers-and-challenges-301258517.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes geben bis Handelsende nach -- ATX geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX schließt über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel höher. Der Wall Street-Handel präsentierte sich am Dienstag leichter. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten am Dienstag freundlich.