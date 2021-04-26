Insights on the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Bluebird Bio, Celgene and Gilead Lifesciences Among Others

DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Cell Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.6% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tissue Engineered Product segment is readjusted to a revised 17.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.4% CAGR



The Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.1% and 14.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.



Gene Therapy Segment to Record 18.3% CAGR



In the global Gene Therapy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$556.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

