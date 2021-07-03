|
Insights on the All-terrain Vehicle Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Consumer Preference for Off-road Recreational Activities and Adventure Sports is Driving Growth
DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "All-terrain Vehicle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global all-terrain vehicle market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during (2021-2026). An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) refers to a motorized single-seated tri or quadricycle bike and buggy that is designed for off-road travel and activities. The vehicle consists of handlebars and low-pressure tires that have deep-threaded structures, which assist in driving over muddy, rocky, wetlands and dune topologies. In comparison to other utility vehicles (UTVs), ATVs offer excellent off-road capabilities and can carry heavy equipment over long distances and narrow access points. They can also be customized for high-performance riding, owing to which they find extensive applications across various industries, including sports, entertainment, agriculture, military and defence.
Increasing consumer preference for off-road recreational activities and adventure sports is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the advancements in automotive infotainment systems, vendors are offering ATVs with GPS tracking and Bluetooth connectivity systems, thereby enhancing the overall driving experience. Furthermore, widespread product adoption by the agriculture industry is also providing a boost to the market growth. ATVs are widely utilized for conducting farm-related activities, such as field ploughing, weed control, animal handling and transportation of materials. Additionally, various technological advancements, including the development of electric quad bikes and the installation of improved steering systems, hydraulic pump connections, joystick controls and graphic displays in ATVs, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors creating a positive impact on the market include a significant increase in the tourism industry, rapid urbanization and rising expenditure capacities of the consumers.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Arctic Cat Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP), CECTEK, CFMOTO US, Deere & Company (John Deere), HiSun Motors, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, KYMCO, Linhai, Polaris Industries Inc., Suzuki Motor Corporation, Taiwan Golden Bee, Yamaha Motor Corporation, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global all-terrain vehicle market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global all-terrain vehicle market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the engine type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the number of wheels?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the drive type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the fuel type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the seating capacity?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global all-terrain vehicle market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global All-terrain Vehicle Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Utility ATV
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Sport ATV
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Recreational ATV
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Sports
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Entertainment
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Agriculture
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Military & Defence
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Engine Type
8.1 Below 400 cc
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 400 - 800 cc
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Above 800 cc
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by No. of Wheels
9.1 Three Wheels
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Four Wheels
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 >Four Wheels
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Major Types
10 Market Breakup by Drive Type
10.1 2WD
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 4WD
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 AWD
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Major Types
11 Market Breakup by Fuel Type
11.1 Electric ATV
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Gasoline ATV
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Seating Capacity
12.1 One Seat
12.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Two or More Seats
12.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2 Market Forecast
13 Market Breakup by Region
14 SWOT Analysis
15 Value Chain Analysis
16 Porters Five Forces Analysis
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 Polaris Industries Inc.
17.3.1.1 Company Overview
17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.1.3 Financials
17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.2 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
17.3.2.1 Company Overview
17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.2.3 Financials
17.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries
17.3.3.1 Company Overview
17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.3.3 Financials
17.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.4 Yamaha Motor Corporation
17.3.4.1 Company Overview
17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.4.3 Financials
17.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.5 Suzuki Motor Corporation
17.3.5.1 Company Overview
17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.5.3 Financials
17.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.6 KYMCO
17.3.6.1 Company Overview
17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.7 Deere & Company (John Deere)
17.3.7.1 Company Overview
17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.7.3 Financials
17.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.8 Arctic Cat Inc.
17.3.8.1 Company Overview
17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.9 Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP)
17.3.9.1 Company Overview
17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.10 CFMOTO
17.3.10.1 Company Overview
17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.10.3 Financials
17.3.11 CECTEK
17.3.11.1 Company Overview
17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.12 HiSun Motors
17.3.12.1 Company Overview
17.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.13 Linhai
17.3.13.1 Company Overview
17.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.13.3 Financials
17.3.14 Taiwan Golden Bee
17.3.14.1 Company Overview
17.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
