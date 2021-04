Insights on the Digital Media Adaptor (DMA) Global Market to 2025 - by Type, Content, Distribution Channel, Application and Region

DUBLIN, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Media Adaptor (DMA) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital media adaptor (DMA) market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. A digital media adaptor (DMA) refers to an electronic device used for connecting the computer to a home media system to transfer digital files and audio content. It consists of an operating system, processor, collection of applications to access the streaming services, in-built Wi-Fi receiver and High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) port that connects to a television set. This enables the user to locate different online media files and transfer them to audio or visual (AV) equipment that is connected to the home media system. Once the media file is located, the DMA allows the user to view or listen to that media file and simultaneously stream it.



The emerging trend of home automation across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In smart homes, various electronic devices and gadgets are connected to the home network and DMA, which enable the devices to communicate with each other. In line with this, the increasing preference for online streaming services by consumers is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of innovative DMAs with enhanced audio transmission and minimal instances of freeze frames, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These advanced DMAs also support high broadband speeds to provide users with an enhanced viewing experience.

Moreover, product manufacturers are developing miniaturized variants that require minimal wiring and can be conveniently mounted on the televisions. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global digital media adaptor (DMA) market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Apple Inc., Archos (Vingroup), Cisco Systems Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Netgear Inc., Roku Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagate Technology LLC, Western Digital Corporation and Zyxel Communications Corp.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global digital media adaptor (DMA) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global digital media adaptor (DMA) market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the content?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global digital media adaptor (DMA) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Digital Media Adaptor (DMA) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Wired Digital Media Adaptors

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Wireless Digital Media Adaptors

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Content

7.1 Audio

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Video

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Online

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Offline

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Residential

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East and Africa

11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Apple Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Archos (Vingroup)

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Netgear Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Roku Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Seagate Technology LLC

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Western Digital Corporation

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Zyxel Communications Corp.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio



