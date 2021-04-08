Insights on the Food Service Global Market to 2025 - Featuring Aramark, Compass Group and Sodexo Among Others

DUBLIN, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Service Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the global foodservice market with analysis of market by value, growth and segments.



The report also includes analysis of the food service market by value at the regional level encompassing Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America regions. Under competitive landscape, players in North America food service market have been compared on the basis of the revenues generated.



Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall food service market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Aramark, Compass Group and Sodexo Group are some of the key players operating in the global food service market whose company profiling is done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies are provided.

Regional Coverage

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The global food service market is split on the basis of three parameters namely outlet type, system type and end user. On the basis of outlet type, the market is sub segmented into full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, cafe and bars and fast casual restaurants. On the basis of system type, the market has been split into conventional, centralized, ready made and assembly service systems. On the basis of end users, the market has been sub divided into commercial and non commercial.



The global food service market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the projected period (2021-2025). The market is supported by various growth drivers such as growing spending on food away from home (FAFH), inflation in demand for outsourcing services, spike in number of business and industries (B&I), surging global gross national income and expanding middle class population. The market also faces challenges such as catering to client expectations, increasing food safety issues and stringent regulatory laws.



Customization in food menu, fueling demand for healthy food, growing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), high demand for gluten free food and emergence of online food ordering platforms are some of the latest trends existing in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Foodservice: An Overview

2.2 Foodservice Market: An Overview

2.3 Food Service Market Segments

2.3.1 On the Basis of Outlet Type

2.3.2 On the Basis of System Type

2.3.3 On the Basis of End User



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Food Service Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Food Service Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Food Service Market by Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World)

3.2 Global Food Service Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Food Service Market by Outlet Type (Full Service Restaurants, Quick Service Restaurants and Others)

3.2.2 Global Full Service Restaurant Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) Market by Value



4. Regional Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Food Service Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Food Service Market by Value

4.2 Asia Pacific Food Service Market: Segment Analysis

4.2.1 Asia Pacific Food Service Market by Outlet Type (Full Service Restaurants, Quick Service Restaurants and Others)

4.2.2 Asia Pacific Full Service Restaurant Market by Value

4.2.3 Asia Pacific Quick Service Restaurant Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Food Service Market: Country Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Food Service Market by Country (Developed Asia and Emerging Asia)

4.3.2 Emerging Asia Food Service Market by Country (China and Rest of Emerging Asia)

4.4 Emerging Asia Food Service Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 China Food Service Market by Value

4.5 Europe Food Service Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Europe Food Service Market by Value

4.5.2 Europe Food Service Market by Sector

4.5.3 Europe Food Service Market by Countries (UK and Rest of Europe)

4.5.4 UK Food Service Market by Value

4.5.5 UK Food Service Market by Sector

4.6 Latin America Food Service Market: An Analysis

4.6.1 Latin America Food Service Market by Value

4.6.2 Latin Food Service Market by Sector

4.6.3 Latin Food Service Market by Countries (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

4.6.4 Brazil Food Service Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Spending on Food Away from Home (FAFH)

5.1.2 Inflation in Demand for Outsourced Services

5.1.3 Growing Number of Business & Industry

5.1.4 Rising Global Gross National Income

5.1.5 Growing Middle Class Population

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Catering to Client Expectations

5.2.2 Increasing Food Safety Issues

5.2.3 Stringent Regulatory Laws

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 More Customization In Food Menu

5.3.2 Fueling Demand for Healthier Food

5.3.3 Growing Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)

5.3.4 High Demand For Gluten Free Food

5.3.5 Emergence of Online Food Ordering Platforms



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 North America Food Service Market Players: An Analysis



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Armark

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Compass Group

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategy

7.3 Sodexo Group

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategy

