|
31.03.2021 04:30:00
Insights on the Global Vaccines Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2025 - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The vaccines market is expected to grow by $ 22.29 bn, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
Download Sample Report
Major Driver and Challenges
The increased funding for vaccine development and new vaccine launches, approval of vaccines and a strong pipeline and increasing use of adjuvants in vaccines are a few of the major factors propelling the market growth.
However, factors such as high cost of vaccine research, development, and manufacturing, product recall safety concerns will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/vaccines-market-industry-analysis
Vaccines Market: Type Landscape
Based on the type, the prophylactic vaccines segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The development of vaccines to prevent tetanus and diphtheria will accelerate the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Vaccines Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 52% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is a key market for vaccines in North America. The increasing prevalence of various infectious and non-infectious diseases will facilitate the vaccines market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
- Endoscopic Closure Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The endoscopic closure devices market size has the potential to grow by USD 579.00 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.88%. Get FREE sample report in minutes
- Marine Pharmaceuticals Market by Product, Source, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The marine pharmaceuticals market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.43 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.60%. Get FREE sample report in minutes
Companies Covered:
- Bavarian Nordic AS
- CSL Ltd.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.
- Novavax Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi SA
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Prophylactic vaccines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Therapeutic vaccines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bavarian Nordic AS
- CSL Ltd.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.
- Novavax Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Link: Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-global-vaccines-market-2021-2025-industry-analysis-market-drivers-market-challenges-opportunities-and-forecast-2025---technavio-301257620.html
SOURCE Technavio
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes geben bis Handelsende nach -- ATX geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX schließt über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel höher. Der Wall Street-Handel präsentierte sich am Dienstag leichter. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten am Dienstag freundlich.