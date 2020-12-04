Insights on the HVAC Global Market to 2030 - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HVAC Market Research Report: By Offering (Equipment, Services), End User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the increasing average temperature across the globe, the sales of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are rising sharply. After all, it's quite difficult to get through a hot summer day nowadays without air-conditioners and other cooling systems. Moreover, with the rising urbanization in several countries, the demand for proper heating and ventilation equipment, especially among people living in apartment buildings, is growing rapidly. The thriving construction sector is another major factor fueling the sales of HVAC systems.



As per a report produced by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the total spending on infrastructural development and construction projects across the globe will rise to $15.5 trillion by 2030. Countries such as the U.S., China, the U.A.E., Qatar, and Saudi Arabia are witnessing soaring construction activities such as those pertaining to the building of shopping complexes, hotels, and skyscrapers, primarily because of upcoming events such as the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the Dubai Expo 2020 (which has been postponed till 2021).



The flourishing tourism industry is another reason behind the huge investments being made in the development of five-star hotels and luxury resorts and amusement parks in these countries. These structures and facilities, once completed, would require HVAC equipment and maintenance services, which would, in turn, propel the demand for HVAC systems and services in the future years. Furthermore, the governments of many countries are making huge investments in the replacement of old HVAC systems with new energy-efficient ones.



For example, the Ministry of Power in India started an initiative called 'Eco-Niwas Samhita 2018', which is an Energy Conservation Building Code for Residential Buildings (ECBC-R), in December 2018. The code applies to mixed-land-use buildings and residential structures built on an area of land equal to or greater than 500 square meters (?500 m2) and comprises minimum performance standards that limit the heat gain and loss. This initiative massively boosted the requirement for HVAC systems and services in the country.



Hence, with the growing usage of HVAC systems in industrial, residential, and commercial settings, the global HVAC market would exhibit huge expansion in the coming years. As a result, the value of the market would rise from $240.8 billion to $358.1 billion from 2019 to 2030. Furthermore, as per the estimates the publisher, a market research firm based in India, the market would progress at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2020 and 2030.



Industrial, commercial, and residential buildings are the main end users of HVAC systems. Out of these, the utilization of HVAC systems is currently being observed to be the highest in the commercial buildings across the world. This is because of the increasing usage of these equipment in offices, commercial buildings, and hotels. Moreover, the increasing construction of hotels, on account of the thriving hospitality sector, is also positively impacting the sales of HVAC systems around the world.



Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) HVAC market is predicted to exhibit the highest growth rate in the coming years. This would be a result of the rapid economic progress of various regional countries, ballooning infrastructural development and construction activities, and growing urban population in the region. In addition to this, the rising disposable income and purchasing power of people in countries such as China and India is pushing up the sales of HVAC equipment in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 Offerings

4.1.1.1 Equipment

4.1.1.1.1 HVAC type

4.1.1.1.1.1 Heating

4.1.1.1.1.1.1 Furnaces

4.1.1.1.1.1.2 Heat pumps

4.1.1.1.1.1.3 Boilers

4.1.1.1.1.1.4 Unitary heaters

4.1.1.1.1.2 Ventilation

4.1.1.1.1.2.1 Humidifiers/dehumidifiers

4.1.1.1.1.2.2 Air cleaners

4.1.1.1.1.2.3 Ventilation fans

4.1.1.1.1.2.4 Air handling units and fan coil units

4.1.1.1.1.3 Cooling/Air conditioning

4.1.1.1.1.3.1 VRF

4.1.1.1.1.3.2 Ducted split/packaged unit

4.1.1.1.1.3.3 Split units

4.1.1.1.1.3.4 Chillers

4.1.1.1.1.3.5 Room ACs

4.1.1.1.2 By End user

4.1.1.1.2.1 Commercial

4.1.1.1.2.1.1 Offices and buildings

4.1.1.1.2.1.2 Supermarkets/hypermarkets

4.1.1.1.2.1.3 Government

4.1.1.1.2.1.4 Healthcare

4.1.1.1.2.1.5 Hospitality

4.1.1.1.2.1.6 Transportation

4.1.1.1.2.1.7 Others

4.1.1.1.2.2 Industrial

4.1.1.1.2.2.1 Oil and gas

4.1.1.1.2.2.2 Food and beverage

4.1.1.1.2.2.3 Automotive

4.1.1.1.2.2.4 Energy and utilities

4.1.1.1.2.2.5 Others

4.1.1.1.2.3 Residential

4.1.1.2 Services

4.1.1.2.1 Installation

4.1.1.2.2 Upgradation/replacement

4.1.1.2.3 Maintenance & repair

4.1.1.2.4 Consulting

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Increasing preference toward VRF technology

4.3.1.2 Growing preference toward smart HVAC systems

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Growing construction sector

4.3.2.2 Increasing government initiatives to support the growth of HVAC systems

4.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 High upfront cost

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Energy efficiency in HVAC systems

4.3.4.2 Growing opportunity from manufacturing industry

4.3.4.3 Growing demand for annual maintenance contract (AMC) services

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Global HVAC Market

4.4.1 Current scenario

4.4.2 COVID-19 scenario

4.4.3 Future scenario

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Offering

5.1.1 By Equipment

5.1.1.1 By HVAC type

5.1.1.1.1 Heating, by equipment type

5.1.1.1.2 Ventilation, by equipment type

5.1.1.1.3 Air Conditioning, by equipment type

5.1.1.2 By end user

5.1.1.2.1 Commercial, by category

5.1.1.2.2 Industrial, by Category

5.1.2 By Service

5.2 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Offering

6.1.1 By Equipment

6.1.1.1 By HVAC type

6.1.1.1.1 Heating, by equipment type

6.1.1.1.2 Ventilation, by equipment type

6.1.1.1.3 Air Conditioning, by equipment type

6.1.1.2 By end user

6.1.1.2.1 Commercial, by category

6.1.1.2.2 Industrial, by Category

6.1.2 By Service

6.2 By Country



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

7.1 By Offering

7.1.1 By Equipment

7.1.1.1 By HVAC type

7.1.1.1.1 Heating, by equipment type

7.1.1.1.2 Ventilation, by equipment type

7.1.1.1.3 Air Conditioning, by equipment type

7.1.1.2 By end user

7.1.1.2.1 Commercial, by category

7.1.1.2.2 Industrial, by Category

7.1.2 By Service

7.2 By Country



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

8.1 By Offering

8.1.1 By Equipment

8.1.1.1 By HVAC type

8.1.1.1.1 Heating, by equipment type

8.1.1.1.2 Ventilation, by equipment type

8.1.1.1.3 Air Conditioning, by equipment type

8.1.1.2 By end user

8.1.1.2.1 Commercial, by category

8.1.1.2.2 Industrial, by Category

8.1.2 By Service

8.2 By Country



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

9.1 By Offering

9.1.1 By Equipment

9.1.1.1 By HVAC type

9.1.1.1.1 Heating, by equipment type

9.1.1.1.2 Ventilation, by equipment type

9.1.1.1.3 Air Conditioning, by equipment type

9.1.1.2 By end user

9.1.1.2.1 Commercial, by category

9.1.1.2.2 Industrial, by Category

9.1.2 By Service

9.2 By Country



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

10.1 By Offering

10.1.1 By Equipment

10.1.1.1 By HVAC type

10.1.1.1.1 Heating, by equipment type

10.1.1.1.2 Ventilation, by equipment type

10.1.1.1.3 Air Conditioning, by equipment type

10.1.1.2 By end user

10.1.1.2.1 Commercial, by category

10.1.1.2.2 Industrial, by Category

10.1.2 By Service

10.1 By Country



Chapter 11. Major Markets for HVAC

11.1 U.S. HVAC Market

11.1.1 By End-User

11.2 China HVAC Market

11.2.1 By End-User

11.3 Japan HVAC Market

11.3.1 By End-User

11.4 South Korea HVAC Market

11.4.1 By End-User

11.5 India HVAC Market

11.5.1 By End-User



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 List of Market Players and Their Offerings

12.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

12.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

12.4 Strategic Developments of Key Players

12.4.1 Product Launches

12.4.2 Geographic Expansions

12.4.3 Facility Expansions

12.4.4 Other Developments



Chapter 13. Company Profiles

13.1 Johnson Controls International PLC

13.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.1.3 Key Financial Summary

13.2 Trane Technologies plc

13.2.1 Business Overview

13.2.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.2.3 Key Financial Summary

13.3 Carrier Global Corporation

13.3.1 Business Overview

13.3.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.3.3 Key Financial Summary

13.4 Daikin Industries Ltd.

13.4.1 Business Overview

13.4.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.4.3 Key Financial Summary

13.5 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

13.5.1 Business Overview

13.5.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.5.3 Key Financial Summary

13.6 Lennox International Inc.

13.6.1 Business Overview

13.6.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.6.3 Key Financial Summary

13.7 Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai

13.7.1 Business Overview

13.7.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

13.8.1 Business Overview

13.8.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.8.3 Key Financial Summary

13.9 Toshiba Carrier Corporation

13.9.1 Business Overview

13.9.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.10 LG Electronics Inc.

13.10.1 Business Overview

13.10.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.10.3 Key Financial Summary

13.11 Fujitsu Limited

13.11.1 Business Overview

13.11.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.11.3 Key Financial Summary

13.12 Midea Group Co. Ltd.

13.12.1 Business Overview

13.12.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.12.3 Key Financial Summary

13.13 Danfoss A/S

13.13.1 Business Overview

13.13.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.13.3 Key Financial Summary



Chapter 14. Appendix

14.1 Abbreviations

14.2 Sources and References

14.3 Related Reports



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ocyfrf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-hvac-global-market-to-2030---industry-analysis-and-growth-forecast-301186521.html

SOURCE Research and Markets