Insights on the Last Mile Delivery Global Market to 2026 - Opportunity Analysis for New Entrants

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Last Mile Delivery Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Last Mile Delivery market is expected to reach $7.84 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.7% during 2019 to 2026. The movement of goods from a distribution centre to the end-user which is usually the last delivery destination is known as last mile delivery. The focus of last mile delivery companies is mainly on delivery of good to the end-user as fast as possible.



Factors such as continuous growth in the demand on-time delivery by the consumers and integration of automated technologies are driving the market growth. However, inadequate structure of transportation and parcel deliveries are restraining the market growth.



Based on technology, the drones segment is going to have a lucrative growth. As the scope of parcel delivery is widening, the use of drones is rising as they overcome the challenges caused due to cars. The drones are capable of fulfilling ample of needs as the drones are designed in such a way that evade delays and surface congestion while enabling customized delivery at affordable prices.



The key vendors mentioned are CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG), DHL (Deutsche Post AG), DSV A/S, FedEex Corporation, GEODIS, KUEHNE + NAGEL International AG, Nippon Express Co Ltd, United Parcel Service Inc and XPO Logistics Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Last Mile Delivery Market, by Delivery Time

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Same-Day Delivery

5.3 Regular Delivery



6 Global Last Mile Delivery Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Customer-To-Customer [C2C]

6.3 Business-To-Consumer [B2C]

6.4 Business-To-Business [B2B]



7 Global Last Mile Delivery Market, by Topography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 High-Density Cities

7.3 Low Density Cities

7.4 Medium-Density Cities

7.5 Rural



8 Global Last Mile Delivery Market, by Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Autonomous Vehicle

8.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

8.4 Light Commercial Vehicle and Vans

8.5 Motorcycle

8.6 Robots and Drones

8.7 Two & Three Wheelers



9 Global Last Mile Delivery Market, by Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Autonomous Ground Vehicles

9.3 Droids

9.4 Drones

9.5 Semi-Autonomous Vehicles



10 Global Last Mile Delivery Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 3C Products

10.3 Consumer Product Delivery

10.4 Fresh Products



11 Global Last Mile Delivery Market, by End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Chemicals Industry

11.3 Commercial Use

11.4 Food & Beverage Industry

11.5 Government Use

11.6 Groceries

11.7 Hi-Tech Product Industry

11.8 Mails

11.9 Packages

11.10 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry

11.11 Residential Use

11.12 Retail



12 Global Last Mile Delivery Market, by Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa



13 Strategic Benchmarking



14 Vendors Landscape

14.1 CEVA Logistics AG

14.2 DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)

14.3 DHL (Deutsche Post AG)

14.4 DSV A/S

14.5 FedEex Corporation

14.6 GEODIS

14.7 KUEHNE + NAGEL International AG

14.8 Nippon Express Co Ltd

14.9 United Parcel Service Inc

14.10 XPO Logistics Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s5yd5a

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-last-mile-delivery-global-market-to-2026---opportunity-analysis-for-new-entrants-301217280.html

SOURCE Research and Markets