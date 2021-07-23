Insights on the Pain Management Drugs Gulf Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gulf Pain Management Drugs Market by Drug Class,, Indication, Pain Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Gulf Pain Management Drugs Market was valued at $851.08 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,047.91 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.2%.



Pain is a distressing sensory and emotional sensation, which is caused by tissue injury or disease. Moreover, different disorders may cause discomfort, such as multiple sclerosis, osteoarthritis, stomach ulcer, chronic arthritis, fibromyalgia, diabetic neuropathy, and cancer.



The length of the pain would range from acute pain for short term to chronic pain for long term. Acute pain is a sudden onset of pain when chronic pain is caused by aged bone & joint conditions, nerve damage, or injury. Pain management involves reducing or treating pain by using a given range of medications. There are several medicines available, which provide pain relief through a variety of physiological mechanisms such as targeting nociceptors.



Rise in geriatric population is the major factor that drives growth of the Gulf pain management drugs market, as aged people are more prone to suffer from joint pain and other chronic conditions. Moreover, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetic neuropathy, and osteoarthritis propels the market growth. Furthermore, rise in number of surgical procedures and rise in healthcare expenditure are expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, drug exploitation, patent expiration of prescription pain medication drugs, and availability of substitutes such as pain relief devices restrain the market growth.



The Gulf pain management drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug class, indication, pain type, and region. On the basis of drug class, the market is categorized into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), anesthetics, anticonvulsants, antimigraine agents, antidepressants, opioids, and nonnarcotic analgesics. On the basis of indication, the market is divided into arthritic pain, neuropathic pain, cancer pain, chronic back pain, postoperative pain, migraine, fibromyalgia, bone fracture, muscle sprain, acute appendicitis and others. On the basis of pain type, the market is segmented into chronic and acute pain.



The key players operating in the Gulf pain management drugs market include Novartis AG, Eli Lilly & Company, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Inc., Mylan NV., Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar), Oman pharmaceutical products Co. LLC, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.



Key Benefits

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current Gulf pain management drugs market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Top Player Positioning

3.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise Incidences of Chronic Diseases

3.5.1.2. Favorable Regulatory Scenario

3.5.1.3. Increase in Geriatric Population

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Availability of Alternative Therapies

3.5.2.2. Drug Exploitation

3.5.2.3. Patent Expiration of Prescription Drugs

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Advancements in Drug Development

3.5.4. Impact Analysis

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis for Gulf Pain Management Drugs



Chapter 4: Gulf Pain Management Drugs Market, by Drug Class

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3. Anesthetics

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.4. Anticonvulsants

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.5. Antimigraine Drug

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.6. Antidepressants

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.7. Opioids

4.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.8. Non-Narcotic Analgesics

4.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.8.2. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 5: Gulf Pain Management Drugs Market, by Indication

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Arthritic Pain

5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.3. Neuropathic Pain

5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.4. Cancer Pain

5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.5. Chronic Back Pain

5.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.6. Post-Operative Pain

5.6.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.7. Migraine

5.7.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.8. Fibromyalgia

5.8.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.9. Bone Fracture

5.9.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.10. Muscle Sprain/Strain

5.10.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.11. Acute Appendicitis

5.11.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.12. Others

5.12.1. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 6: Pain Management Drugs, by Pain Type

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Chronic Pain

6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.3. Acute Pain

6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7: Gulf Pain Management Drugs Market, by Country

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.2. UAE

7.2.1. Key Market Trends and Growth Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Drug Class

7.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Indication

7.2.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Pain Type

7.3. Saudi Arabia

7.3.1. Key Market Trends and Growth Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Drug Class

7.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Indication

7.3.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Pain Type

7.4. Oman

7.4.1. Key Market Trends and Growth Opportunities

7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Drug Class

7.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Indication

7.4.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Pain Type

7.5. Rest of Gulf Countries

7.5.1. Key Market Trends and Growth Opportunities

7.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Drug Class

7.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Indication

7.5.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Pain Type



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Abbott Laboratories

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Operating Business Segments

8.1.4. Product Portfolio

8.1.5. Business Performance

8.2. Eli Lily and Company

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Company Snapshot

8.2.3. Operating Business Segments

8.2.4. Product Portfolio

8.2.5. Business Performance

8.2.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.3. GlaxoSmithKline plc (Gsk)

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Company Snapshot

8.3.3. Operating Business Segments

8.3.4. Product Portfolio

8.3.5. Business Performance.

8.3.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.4. Johnson & Johnson

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Company Snapshot

8.4.3. Operating Business Segments

8.4.4. Product Portfolio

8.4.5. Business Performance

8.5. Merck & Co., Inc.

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Company Snapshot

8.5.3. Operating Business Segments

8.5.4. Product Portfolio

8.5.5. Business Performance

8.5.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.6. Mylan N. V.

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Company Snapshot

8.6.3. Operating Business Segments

8.6.4. Product Portfolio

8.6.5. Business Performance

8.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.7. Novartis International Ag

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Company Snapshot

8.7.3. Operating Business Segments

8.7.4. Product Portfolio

8.7.5. Business Performance

8.7.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.8. Pfizer Inc.

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Company Snapshot

8.8.3. Operating Business Segments

8.8.4. Product Portfolio

8.8.5. Business Performance

8.8.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.9. Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar)

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Company Snapshot

8.9.3. Operating Business Segments

8.9.4. Product Portfolio

8.9.5. Business Performance

8.10. Oman Pharmaceutical Products Co. LLC

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Company Snapshot

8.10.3. Operating Business Segments

8.10.4. Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ktclh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the--pain-management-drugs-gulf-market-to-2027---opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecasts-301340318.html

SOURCE Research and Markets