Insights on the Personal Mobility Devices Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

The global personal mobility devices market was valued at $7,704.77 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $14,591.76 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027. Personal mobility devices offer convenient, safe, and suitable transportation to the patients suffering from mobility impairment disorders. These devices can be easily accessed by the caregivers or patients at their home. Some of the devices available in the market include walkers, wheelchairs, rollators, canes, crutches, and other personal mobility devices. These devices help patients to perform their day-to-day movements smoothly without the need of visiting clinics or hospitals. Therefore, these devices are being widely used by the elderly population as well as patients with certain difficulty in mobility.



Upsurge in patients with disabilities, overall growth in geriatric population, rise in incidences of road accidents, increase in prevalence of meningitis and spinal cord injuries are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, as per the data published by U.S. Census Bureau, among 7.3 billion people worldwide in 2016, an estimated 8.5%, or 617.1 million, were aged 65 and older. Elderly population is projected to increase more than 60% in 15 years. In 2030, it is anticipated there will be about 1 billion older people worldwide, which is equivalent to 12% of the total population.

The share of geriatric population is anticipated to continue to grow in the following 20 years. By 2050, it is estimated that there will be 1.6 billion older people worldwide, representing 16.7% of the total world population of 9.4 billion. This age group is more susceptible for several age-related chronic illnesses that may require personal mobility devices for ambulation. Furthermore, according to the data published by Disabled World, presently, 650 million people or about 10% of the world's population live with a disability. Therefore, these aforementioned factors collectively are responsible for driving the growth of the personal mobility devices market during the forecast period.



The research report categorizes the personal mobility devices market based on product, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into walking aids, wheelchairs, and scooters. Under the walking aids segment, the market is further categorized into rollators and others. Under the wheelchairs segment, the personal mobility devices market is further bifurcated into manual and powered. Based on end user, the market is classified into hospitals, homecare and others. Region-wise, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

