|
03.06.2021 00:00:00
Insights on the Veterinary Rapid Testing Global Market to 2027 - Featuring BioNote, Fassisi and Heska Among Others
DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Rapid Testing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Veterinary Rapid Testing estimated at US$600.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$949.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027.
Hospitals & Clinics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.1% CAGR and reach US$645.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pharmacy segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $162.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR
The Veterinary Rapid Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$162.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$207.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):
- BioNote, Inc.
- Biopanda Reagents, Ltd.
- Fassisi GmbH
- Heska Corporation
- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
- Megacor Diagnostik GmbH
- Swissavanss AG
- Virbac
- Woodley Equipment Company, Ltd.
- Zoetis, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 42
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e3kmyn
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-veterinary-rapid-testing-global-market-to-2027---featuring-bionote-fassisi-and-heska-among-others-301304232.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt in Grün -- US-Börsen beenden Handel zurückhaltend -- DAX endet über 15.600 Punkten -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Markt ging es am Mittwoch aufwärts. Der Dow gab seine Gewinne im Verlauf ab. Die asiatischen Indizes fanden zur Wochenmitte jedoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.