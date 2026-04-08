Insmed Aktie

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WKN DE: A1JJA3 / ISIN: US4576693075

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08.04.2026 04:58:44

Insmed Discontinues Brensocatib Development In Hidradenitis Suppurativa After Phase 2b Results

(RTTNews) - Insmed Inc. (INSM) announced that the Phase 2b CEDAR study evaluating brensocatib in adult patients with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) did not meet its primary or secondary efficacy endpoints in either the 10 mg or 40 mg treatment arms. As a result, the company will discontinue its development program of brensocatib in hidradenitis suppurativa.

Brensocatib was well tolerated across both doses, with no new safety signals identified, including in the 40 mg arm, which is the highest dose Insmed has studied to date.

At Week 16, study participants experienced a 45.5% reduction in total abscess and inflammatory nodule (AN) count in the brensocatib 10 mg arm and a 40.3% reduction in the 40 mg arm. By comparison, the placebo arm recorded a 57.1% reduction from baseline.

INSM closed Tuesday's regular trading at $163.03, down $0.78 or 0.48%. In overnight trading, the stock rose to $166.52, an increase of $3.49 or 2.14%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

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