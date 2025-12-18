Insmed Aktie

Insmed für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JJA3 / ISIN: US4576693075

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.12.2025 07:53:38

Insmed Plunges As Phase 2b BiRCh Data Disappoint; Acquires Phase 2 Ready Monoclonal Antibody

(RTTNews) - Insmed Inc. (INSM) announced that its Phase 2b BiRCh study of brensocatib for chronic rhinosinusitis without nasal polyps did not meet its primary or secondary efficacy endpoints in both the 10 mg and 40 mg treatment arms.

The company will discontinue its development program of brensocatib in CRSsNP effective immediately. Following the update, Insmed shares were down 21.39% in overnight trading.

In parallel, Insmed also announced the acquisition of INS1148 (formerly known as OpSCF), developed by Opsidio, a private, clinical-stage company. The terms of acquisition were not revealed.

The company plans to advance INS1148 into phase 2 trials in interstitial lung disease and moderate-to-severe asthma.

Commenting on the study results, Martina Flammer, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer of Insmed, said, "While we are disappointed in the results, they provided us with a clear answer. We extend our sincerest gratitude to the patients and investigators who made the BiRCh study possible."

INSM has traded in a range of $60.40 to $212.75 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $198.46, down 1.10%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Insmed Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Insmed Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Insmed Inc. 142,00 -15,98% Insmed Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

06:30 Staatsinsolvenz: Das sind die größten Pleiteweltmeister
14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Entscheid und US-Inflationsdaten: ATX schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag leicht aufwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt wurden Gewinne verzeichnet. Die Wall Street notiert teils deutlich im Plus. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen