Insomnia's Cookies IN Ice Cream Lands in Stores Ahead of National Ice Cream Day

Everything you love about the late-night bakery's signature cookies is now inside of their own line of premium ice cream

PHILADELPHIA, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Insomnia Cookies announced the launch of their own ice cream line, Cookies IN Ice Cream, to satisfy sweets cravings just in time for National Ice Cream Day. Inspired by the world's most indulgent pairing, Insomnia's newest creation takes their delicious, warm cookies and mixes them IN their own formula of super premium ice cream, creating a cool treat that will have Insomniacs licking up every last drip. The late-night bakery is serving up scoops of its Cookies IN Ice Cream beginning today at more than 65 of their Mid-Atlantic locations, with plans to expand the line to all 220+ stores nationwide soon.

Melding its gooey signature cookies into America's favorite dessert is what Insomnia's calling a "dreamium come true" – and the out-of-this-world flavors prove it. From Dreamweaver, which combines thick Double Chocolate Chunk cookies with creamy purple s'mores ice cream, to Caramellionaire, which folds decadent Deluxe Salted Caramel cookies into filthy rich salted caramel ice cream, Insomnia's Cookies IN Ice Cream melts in your mouth while delivering a taste of cookie in every bite.

Cookies IN Ice Cream

Available at select bakeries in-store and for local delivery

Caramellionaire – Deluxe Salted Caramel cookies in salted caramel ice cream with caramel swirls

– Deluxe Salted Caramel cookies in salted caramel ice cream with caramel swirls Moon Tracks – Deluxe Peanut Butter Cup cookies in vanilla pudding-flavored ice cream with milk fudge swirls & mini peanut butter cups

– Deluxe Peanut Butter Cup cookies in vanilla pudding-flavored ice cream with milk fudge swirls & mini peanut butter cups Cookies 'N Dream – Double Chocolate Chunk cookies in vanilla pudding-flavored ice cream

Double Chocolate Chunk cookies in vanilla pudding-flavored ice cream Dreamweaver – Double Chocolate Chunk cookies in purple s'mores-flavored ice cream with milk fudge swirls & white stars

Double Chocolate Chunk cookies in purple s'mores-flavored ice cream with milk fudge swirls & white stars Cookie D'ough – Chocolate Chunk cookies in cookie dough ice cream with chocolate chunks and cookie dough pieces

Chocolate Chunk cookies in cookie dough ice cream with chocolate chunks and cookie dough pieces Minterstellar – Double Chocolate Mint cookies in mint ice cream

– Double Chocolate Mint cookies in mint ice cream Vanilla – Classic vanilla ice cream

Classic vanilla ice cream Chocolate – Straight-up chocolate ice cream

Stores serving up Insomnia's own Cookies IN Ice Cream include select bakeries in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia, and bordering cities. A full list of locations is available at InsomniaCookies.com/CookiesinIceCream.

Meanwhile, Insomniacs across the country will be able to experience the dreamium, too, by indulging in other cool and creamy treats, like Insomnia's limited-edition collection of Ice Cream AS Cookies. The brand's latest cookievation has turned all your chilled favorites into delicious, warm cookies, including Hot Fudge Sundae, Banana Split, Root Beer Float, and more. To put the cherry on top, Insomnia will be celebrating National Ice Cream Day all weekend long from Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17 with a free scoop of ice cream to level-up any in-store purchase or order for local delivery.

Ice Cream AS Cookies

Available nationwide in-store, for local delivery, and via nationwide shipping through August 7th

Deluxe Hot Fudge Sundae – A fudgey chocolate cookie baked with rainbow sprinkles, stuffed with rich buttercream and even more rainbow sprinkles.

– A fudgey chocolate cookie baked with rainbow sprinkles, stuffed with rich buttercream and even more rainbow sprinkles. Classic Banana Split – A warm banana cookie baked with chocolate chunks and fresh berry bits. A bursting bite of a banana split with all the melt and none of the drips.

– A warm banana cookie baked with chocolate chunks and fresh berry bits. A bursting bite of a banana split with all the melt and none of the drips. Classic Root Beer Float – Our Root Beer cookie is baked with gooey white chocolate chips for a flavor reminiscent of the classic soda pop. All it's missing is the fizz.

About Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Founded in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room by then-student Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of loyal Insomniacs since 2003. Today, with more than 220 locations nationwide, Insomnia Cookies offers a wide variety of delicious cookies, ice cream, and other sweet treats in-store, for local delivery, and nationwide shipping. Details about Insomnia's menu, delivery, and nationwide shipping options can be found here (late-night delivery until 1 a.m. or later). To place an order or learn more about Insomnia Cookies, visit www.InsomniaCookies.com. Keep up-to-date on the latest cookie news and grand opening deals by following Insomnia Cookies on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

