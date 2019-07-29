Insperity Announces Second Quarter Results

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, today reported results for the second quarter ended Jun. 30, 2019:

Q2 net income and diluted EPS up 16% and 19%, to $29 million and $0.69, respectively

Q2 adjusted EPS up 22% to $0.83

Q2 adjusted EBITDA up 22% to $57 million

YTD net income and EPS up 41% and 44%, to $105 million and $2.54, respectively

YTD adjusted EBITDA up 21% to $158 million

Second Quarter Results

Second quarter 2019 net income and diluted earnings per share ("EPS”) of $28.6 million and $0.69 represented increases of 16% and 19%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EPS was $0.83, a 22% increase over the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA increased 22% over the second quarter of 2018 to $56.7 million.

Revenues increased 13% over the second quarter of 2018 to $1.04 billion on a 14% increase in the average number of worksite employees ("WSEEs”) paid per month. The continued double-digit WSEE growth resulted from new client sales driven by an 11% increase in the average number of Business Performance Advisors. Additionally, client retention averaged just above 99%, near our historical high level. Net gains in our client base were lower than expected, particularly during the last month of the quarter, due primarily to less hiring of full-time and seasonal employees.

"We are pleased with our solid sales and client retention in Q2 delivering 14% worksite employee growth in spite of lower than expected hiring in our client base,” said Paul J. Sarvadi, Insperity chief executive officer and chairman. "We expect to continue our office expansion plan and increase the number of Business Performance Advisors over the balance of the year to continue double digit growth into 2020.”

Gross profit increased 12% over the second quarter of 2018 to $173.7 million, and included higher than expected benefits costs, driven by large claim activity. This was partially offset by favorable claims development in our workers’ compensation program and slightly higher pricing. Operating expenses increased 12% over the second quarter of 2018, and included continued investments in our growth, including costs associated with an increase in the number of Business Performance Advisors and the opening of eight new sales offices over the past four quarters. We have also continued to invest in our technology and product and service offerings.

Year-to-Date Results

For the six months ended Jun. 30, 2019, net income increased 41% over the first six months of 2018 to $104.8 million, and diluted EPS increased 44% to $2.54. Adjusted EPS increased 34% over the first six months of 2018 to $2.81. Adjusted EBITDA increased 21% to $158.1 million.

Revenues for the first six months of 2019 increased 13% to $2.2 billion, on a 14% increase in the average number of WSEEs paid per month over the 2018 period. Gross profit for the first six months of 2019 increased 13% to $400.5 million. Operating expenses increased 8% to $276.3 million over the 2018 period and adjusted operating expenses increased 12% over the 2018 period.

Net income per WSEE per month increased 23% from $62 in the 2018 period to $76 in the 2019 period. Adjusted EBITDA per WSEE per month increased 6% from $109 in the 2018 period to $115 in the 2019 period.

Cash outlays in the first six months of 2019 included the repurchase of approximately 315,000 shares of stock at a cost of $38.8 million, dividends totaling $24.7 million and capital expenditures of $17.2 million. Adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at Jun. 30, 2019 were $130.7 million.

"Our earnings outlook for 2019 is in line with our previous forecast as we come off a strong performance in the first half of the year and effectively manage our business in response to emerging trends,” said Douglas S. Sharp, Insperity senior vice president of finance, chief financial officer and treasurer. "We expect to continue to generate over 20% growth in adjusted EPS, as we effectively execute our long-term strategic plan.”

2019 Guidance

The company also announced its updated guidance for 2019, including the third quarter of 2019. Please refer to the accompanying financial tables at the end of this press release for the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Q3 2019 Full Year 2019 Average WSEEs paid 243,000 — 244,100 237,350 — 239,500 Year-over-year increase 13.0% — 13.5% 13.5% — 14.5% Adjusted EPS $1.00 — $1.04 $4.59 — $4.74 Year-over-year increase 4% — 8% 22% — 26% Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $66.5 — $69.0 $278 — $286 Year-over-year increase 8% — 12% 16% — 19%

Definition of Key Metrics

Average WSEEs paid - Determined by calculating the company’s cumulative worksite employees paid during the period divided by the number of months in the period.

Adjusted EPS - Represents diluted net income per share computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation and costs associated with a one-time tax reform bonus paid to corporate employees.

Adjusted EBITDA - Represents net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash stock-based compensation and costs associated with a one-time tax reform bonus paid to corporate employees.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects,” "intends,” "plans,” "projects,” "believes,” "estimates,” "likely,” "possibly,” "probably,” "goal,” "opportunity,” "objective,” "target,” "assume,” "outlook,” "guidance,” "predicts,” "appears,” "indicator” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, Insperity, Inc., in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, unit growth, profit per worksite employee, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are:

adverse economic conditions;

regulatory and tax developments and possible adverse application of various federal, state and local regulations;

the ability to secure competitive replacement contracts for health insurance and workers’ compensation insurance at expiration of current contracts;

cancellation of client contracts on short notice, or the inability to renew client contracts or attract new clients;

vulnerability to regional economic factors because of our geographic market concentration;

increases in health insurance costs and workers’ compensation rates and underlying claims trends, health care reform, financial solvency of workers’ compensation carriers, other insurers or financial institutions, state unemployment tax rates, liabilities for employee and client actions or payroll-related claims;

failure to manage growth of our operations and the effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts;

the impact of the competitive environment and other developments in the human resources services industry, including the PEO industry, on our growth and/or profitability;

our liability for worksite employee payroll, payroll taxes and benefits costs;

our liability for disclosure of sensitive or private information;

our ability to integrate or realize expected returns on our acquisitions;

failure of our information technology systems;

an adverse final judgment or settlement of claims against Insperity; and

disruptions to our business resulting from the actions of certain stockholders.

These factors are discussed in further detail in Insperity’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any of these factors, or a combination of such factors, could materially affect the results of our operations and whether forward-looking statements we make ultimately prove to be accurate.

Except to the extent otherwise required by federal securities law, we do not undertake any obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Insperity, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 324,926 $ 326,773 Restricted cash 43,268 42,227 Marketable securities 61,129 60,781 Accounts receivable, net 424,135 400,623 Prepaid insurance 24,469 8,411 Other current assets 29,794 27,721 Income taxes receivable 11,456 — Total current assets 919,177 866,536 Property and equipment, net 120,828 117,213 Right of use leased assets 54,189 — Prepaid health insurance 9,000 9,000 Deposits 194,328 172,674 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 12,720 12,726 Deferred income taxes, net 556 8,816 Other assets 6,197 4,851 Total assets $ 1,316,995 $ 1,191,816 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable $ 6,548 $ 10,622 Payroll taxes and other payroll deductions payable 244,694 261,166 Accrued worksite employee payroll cost 373,532 329,979 Accrued health insurance costs 20,376 35,153 Accrued workers’ compensation costs 47,122 45,818 Accrued corporate payroll and commissions 37,820 60,704 Other accrued liabilities 39,756 28,890 Total current liabilities 769,848 772,332 Accrued workers’ compensation cost, net of current 188,241 187,412 Long-term debt 169,400 144,400 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 54,617 — Other accrued liabilities, net of current — 9,996 Total noncurrent liabilities 412,258 341,808 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 555 555 Additional paid-in capital 41,009 36,752 Treasury stock, at cost (383,830 ) (357,569 ) Retained earnings 477,155 397,938 Total stockholders’ equity 134,889 77,676 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,316,995 $ 1,191,816

Insperity, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Operating results: Revenues(1) $ 1,043,316 $ 922,295 13.1 % $ 2,196,326 $ 1,936,667 13.4 % Payroll taxes, benefits and workers’ compensation costs 869,581 767,751 13.3 % 1,795,874 1,582,403 13.5 % Gross profit 173,735 154,544 12.4 % 400,452 354,264 13.0 % Salaries, wages and payroll taxes 74,696 68,748 8.7 % 158,076 155,934 1.4 % Stock-based compensation 8,256 5,752 43.5 % 14,296 8,887 60.9 % Commissions 7,741 6,979 10.9 % 14,693 13,045 12.6 % Advertising 7,548 6,585 14.6 % 12,579 10,150 23.9 % General and administrative expenses 29,866 27,419 8.9 % 63,028 57,271 10.1 % Depreciation and amortization 6,908 5,480 26.1 % 13,599 10,693 27.2 % Total operating expenses 135,015 120,963 11.6 % 276,271 255,980 7.9 % Operating income 38,720 33,581 15.3 % 124,181 98,284 26.3 % Other income (expense): Interest income 2,802 1,807 55.1 % 6,047 3,263 85.3 % Interest expense (1,639 ) (1,108 ) 47.9 % (3,320 ) (2,178 ) 52.4 % Income before income tax expense 39,883 34,280 16.3 % 126,908 99,369 27.7 % Income tax expense 11,327 9,720 16.5 % 22,063 24,818 (11.1 )% Net income $ 28,556 $ 24,560 16.3 % $ 104,845 $ 74,551 40.6 % Less distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities (309 ) (346 ) (10.7 )% (1,183 ) (1,064 ) 11.2 % Net income allocated to common shares $ 28,247 $ 24,214 16.7 % $ 103,662 $ 73,487 41.1 % Net income per share of common stock Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.59 16.9 % $ 2.55 $ 1.78 43.3 % Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.58 19.0 % $ 2.54 $ 1.77 43.5 % ____________________________________ (1) Revenues are comprised of gross billings less WSEE payroll costs as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross billings $ 6,377,014 $ 5,550,342 $ 13,248,684 $ 11,473,698 Less: WSEE payroll cost 5,333,698 4,628,047 11,052,358 9,537,031 Revenues $ 1,043,316 $ 922,295 $ 2,196,326 $ 1,936,667

Insperity, Inc. KEY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Average WSEEs paid 232,010 203,950 13.8 % 228,768 199,816 14.5 % Statistical data (per WSEE per month): Revenues(1) $ 1,499 $ 1,507 (0.5 )% $ 1,600 $ 1,615 (0.9 )% Gross profit 250 253 (1.2 )% 292 295 (1.0 )% Operating expenses 194 198 (2.0 )% 201 214 (6.1 )% Operating income 56 55 1.8 % 90 82 9.8 % Net income 41 40 2.5 % 76 62 22.6 % ____________________________________ (1) Revenues per WSEE per month are comprised of gross billings per WSEE per month less WSEE payroll costs per WSEE per month follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (per WSEE per month) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross billings $ 9,162 $ 9,071 $ 9,652 $ 9,570 Less: WSEE payroll cost 7,663 7,564 8,052 7,955 Revenues $ 1,499 $ 1,507 $ 1,600 $ 1,615

Insperity, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided in the tables below. Non-GAAP Measure Definition Benefit of Non-GAAP Measure Non-bonus payroll cost Non-bonus payroll cost is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of bonus payrolls paid to our WSEEs. Bonus payroll cost varies from period to period, but has no direct impact to our ultimate workers’ compensation costs under the current program. Our management refers to non-bonus payroll cost in analyzing, reporting and forecasting our workers’ compensation costs. We include these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency related to the costs incurred under our current workers’ compensation program. Adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities Excludes funds associated with: • federal and state income tax withholdings, • employment taxes, • other payroll deductions, and • client prepayments. We believe that the exclusion of the identified items helps us reflect the fundamentals of our underlying business model and analyze results against our expectations, against prior period, and to plan for future periods by focusing on our underlying operations. We believe that the adjusted results provide relevant and useful information for investors because they allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by management and improves their ability to understand and assess our operating performance. Adjusted operating expense Represents operating expenses excluding the impact of the following: • costs associated with a one-time tax reform bonus paid to corporate employees. EBITDA Represents net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus: • interest expense, • income tax expense, and • depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA Represents EBITDA plus: • non-cash stock based compensation, and • costs associated with a one-time tax reform bonus paid to corporate employees. Adjusted Net Income Represents net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding: • non-cash stock based compensation, and • costs associated with a one-time tax reform bonus paid to corporate employees. Adjusted EPS Represents diluted net income per share computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding: • non-cash stock based compensation, and • costs associated with a one-time tax reform bonus paid to corporate employees.

Following is a reconciliation of payroll cost (GAAP) to non-bonus payroll costs (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per WSEE per month) 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ WSEE $ WSEE $ WSEE $ WSEE Payroll cost $ 5,333,698 $ 7,663 $ 4,628,047 $ 7,564 $ 11,052,358 $ 8,052 $ 9,537,031 $ 7,955 Less: Bonus payroll cost 451,828 649 372,225 608 1,442,406 1,051 1,203,086 1,003 Non-bonus payroll cost $ 4,881,870 $ 7,014 $ 4,255,822 $ 6,956 $ 9,609,952 $ 7,001 $ 8,333,945 $ 6,952 % Change period over period 14.7 % 0.8 % 16.9 % 3.4 % 15.3 % 0.7 % 16.4 % 3.3 %

Following is a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (GAAP) to adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (non-GAAP):

(in thousands) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 386,055 $ 387,554 Less: Amounts payable for withheld federal and state income taxes, employment taxes and other payroll deductions 218,037 224,487 Client prepayments 37,357 34,177 Adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 130,661 $ 128,890

Following is a reconciliation of operating expenses (GAAP) to adjusted operating expenses (non-GAAP):

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per WSEE per month) 2019 2018 $ WSEE $ WSEE Operating expenses $ 276,271 $ 201 $ 255,980 $ 214 Less: One-time tax reform bonus — — 9,306 8 Adjusted operating expenses $ 276,271 $ 201 $ 246,674 $ 206 % Change period over period 12.0 % (2.4 )% 15.6 % 2.5 %

Following is a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per WSEE per month) 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ WSEE $ WSEE $ WSEE $ WSEE Net income $ 28,556 $ 41 $ 24,560 $ 40 $ 104,845 $ 76 $ 74,551 $ 62 Income tax expense 11,327 16 9,720 16 22,063 16 24,818 21 Interest expense 1,639 2 1,108 2 3,320 2 2,178 2 Depreciation and amortization 6,908 11 5,480 9 13,599 11 10,693 9 EBITDA 48,430 70 40,868 67 143,827 105 112,240 94 Stock-based compensation 8,256 11 5,752 9 14,296 10 8,887 7 One-time tax reform bonus — — — — — — 9,306 8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,686 $ 81 $ 46,620 $ 76 $ 158,123 $ 115 $ 130,433 $ 109 % Change period over period 21.6 % 6.6 % 39.9 % 22.6 % 21.2 % 5.5 % 35.8 % 21.1 %

Following reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to adjusted net income (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 28,556 $ 24,560 $ 104,845 $ 74,551 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 8,256 5,752 14,296 8,887 One-time tax reform bonus — — — 9,306 Total non-GAAP adjustments 8,256 5,752 14,296 18,193 Tax effect (2,345 ) (1,631 ) (3,090 ) (4,517 ) Adjusted net income $ 34,467 $ 28,681 $ 116,051 $ 88,227 % Change period over period 20.2 % 66.0 % 31.5 % 57.8 %

Following is a reconciliation of diluted EPS (GAAP) to adjusted EPS (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Diluted EPS $ 0.69 $ 0.58 $ 2.54 $ 1.77 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 0.20 0.14 0.35 0.21 One-time tax reform bonus — — — 0.22 Total non-GAAP adjustments 0.20 0.14 0.35 0.43 Tax effect (0.06 ) (0.04 ) (0.08 ) (0.11 ) Adjusted EPS $ 0.83 $ 0.68 $ 2.81 $ 2.09 % Change period over period 22.1 % 65.9 % 34.4 % 57.1 %

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for third quarter and full year 2019 guidance:

(in millions, except per share amounts) Q3 2019

Guidance Full Year 2019

Guidance Net income $36.5 - $38.0 $167 - $174 Income tax expense 14 - 15 47 - 48 Interest expense 2 7 Depreciation and amortization 7 28 EBITDA 59.5 - 62.0 249 - 257 Stock-based compensation 7 29 Adjusted EBITDA $66.5 - $69.0 $278 - $286 Diluted net income per share of common stock $0.88 - $0.92 $4.05 - $4.20 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 0.17 0.69 Total non-GAAP adjustments 0.17 0.69 Tax effect (0.05 ) (0.15 ) Adjusted EPS $1.00 - $1.04 $4.59 - $4.74

