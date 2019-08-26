Insperity Chairman and CEO Recognized by Houston Business Journal as One of the Most Admired CEOs

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, today announced its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul Sarvadi was recognized by the Houston Business Journal as one of the Most Admired CEOs.

"It’s an honor to be recognized among Houston’s leading CEOs,” said Paul Sarvadi, Insperity chairman and chief executive officer. "However, this award would not be possible without the support and commitment of everyone at Insperity and the exceptional work they do day in and day out to serve our clients.”

Sarvadi co-founded Insperity in 1986 and he remains at the helm today. He is an exceptional leader, mentor and entrepreneur who is committed to helping businesses succeed so communities prosper. Sarvadi takes care of the people who work for him and has created a best-places-to-work corporate culture that is rooted in his servant-leadership style and focus on giving back. Over the course of 33 years, Sarvadi has created and fostered a corporate culture dedicated to service and excellence, which in turn has played a large role in Insperity’s extraordinary growth and success.

The 2nd annual Most Admired CEOs awards program honored 42 for-profit leaders and 17 leaders of nonprofit organizations. They were selected by an independent panel of judges based on characteristics such as contribution to company success, civic involvement, career achievement and more.

