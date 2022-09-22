Inspirage to be Acquired by Accenture

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RLH Equity Partners is pleased to announce that our portfolio company Inspirage LLC executed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Accenture (NYSE: ACN). Inspirage provides enterprise clients with transformative implementation solutions for Oracle's cloud-based supply chain management software and related components of the enterprise resource planning ecosystem. The Company combines consulting and IP to help its clients manage their entire supply chain continuum from product ideation through delivery, with solutions that include product lifecycle management, demand planning, product and source material procurement, factory operations, delivery logistics, post-sale support, and financials. The Company serves a diverse client base of complex enterprises in the industrial manufacturing, oil & gas, high tech, consumer products, and life sciences sectors.

Srini Subramanian, CEO and co-founder of Inspirage, commented, "With patient and thoughtful assistance from RLH, we were able to grow our organization substantially while maintaining our distinctive culture, one in which our people take great pride in solving difficult supply chain challenges for our clients."

RLH Managing Directors Kevin Cantrell and Rob Rodin commented, "We have been honored to partner with Srini and his colleagues in building a business recognized by both Gartner and Oracle as a leading Oracle cloud services provider dedicated to delivering complex supply chain solutions to enterprise clients around the globe. The Inspirage team nimbly navigated the pandemic and has helped support client-driven initiatives to rearchitect supply chains to accelerate growth in revenue and profitability."

