Inspiration Capital Partners Completed its Acquisition of Antute

BEIJING, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspiration Capital Partners ("ICP") today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Antute (Beijing) Technology Limited ("Antute"), a leading provider of third-party maintenance ("TPM") services for data center infrastructure and critical IT assets in China.

Founded in 2000, Antute provides premium hardware and software TPM maintenance and other professional services to over 1,000 enterprise customers, including commercial banks, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, telecommunications companies, as well as government and public organizations from its 32 service centers in China. By extending the life cycle of IT equipment with its technical expertise, Antute makes a positive contribution to a greener economy.

Following the acquisition, ICP will support the company's management team to strengthen its leadership position in China. With its strong technical capability and a wide footprint across China, Antute is strategically positioned to capture the growth opportunities in the TPM market driven by continued digitalization of the Chinese economy and increasing demand for high quality maintenance services for critical IT infrastructure.

Tim Li, Managing Partner of ICP, said, "We are delighted to invest in Antute. The team at Antute leads its competition in technical expertise and service quality. This investment will enable us to leverage our experience and resources in the sector to empower and partner with the management team to support the company's next phase of growth and create positive impacts for all stakeholders."

"We are pleased to partner with ICP," Wing Leung, CEO of Antute, said: "ICP's extensive relationships and deep understanding of the China's business services sector will accelerate our growth as we continue to strengthen our product offerings. We look forward to servicing critical IT infrastructure for more enterprise customers in China."

About Antute (Beijing) Technology Limited

Antute is a leading premium third-party IT infrastructure maintenance service provider, offering hardware, software and data center IT life cycle management services to more than 1,000 enterprise customers. Antute leverages its rapid-response engineering team, 32 service centers, extensive spare-parts network, 7/24 call center and "national coverage, local delivery" service model to deliver superior service to its customers. Further information is available at www.antute.com.cn and WeChat official account at Smsweixin2015.

About Inspiration Capital Partners

Inspiration Capital Partners is a leading mid-market private equity firm focusing on growth and control investments in China's healthcare, consumer, and financial/business services sectors. We aim to create positive economic impact and generate long-term value for investors, portfolio companies and communities they operate in. Further information is available at www.inspirationcap.com and our WeChat official account at Inspirationcap.

Contact

Elizabeth Loh

+852 2633 8011

Elizabeth.Loh@inspirationcap.com

SOURCE Inspiration Capital Partners