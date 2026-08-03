Inspire Medical Systems Aktie

Inspire Medical Systems für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JLEP / ISIN: US4577301090

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04.08.2026 00:04:41

Inspire Medical Q2 Returns To Profit, Raises FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) on Monday reported a return to profitability in the second quarter.

For the second quarter, revenue decreased to $200.6 million from $217.1 million a year earlier.

Net earnings were $0.3 million, compared with a net loss of $3.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Earnings per share were $0.01, compared with a loss per share of $0.12.

For the first half of 2026, revenue declined to $405.2 million from $418.4 million in the same period last year. Net loss widened to $11.0 million from $0.6 million a year earlier. Loss per share increased to $0.38 from $0.02.

The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $835 million to $875 million. It now expects an adjusted operating margin of 4 percent to 6 percent, EPS of a loss of $0.42 to earnings of $0.17 and adjusted EPS of $1.05 to $1.45.

INSP is currently trading after hours at $58.51 up $6.29 or 12.05 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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