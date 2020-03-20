Inspired Spine provides safe and effective spine surgery options at Ambulatory Surgery Centers: A reliable alternative to prevent permanent neurological damage while enabling hospitals to prepare ...

BURNSVILLE, Minn., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Within the last week, many Americans who are afflicted with chronic back pain have been informed their back surgery has been canceled due to COVID-19. Hospitals are conserving their resources to effectively manage this pandemic, and many back and neck surgeries that are classified as "elective," despite these patients being in severe acute pain and/or possessing neurological deficits, are being postponed indefinitely. This news can be devastating to suffering patients who desperately require surgical treatment to relieve their pain and, in some cases, prevent permanent damage.

Inspired Spine, located in Burnsville Minnesota, provides support during this pandemic by still surgically treating those patients at risk for permanent injury, as their minimally invasive techniques are safely and effectively performed in Ambulatory Surgery Centers and do not require a hospital stay. "We are here for our community and routinely perform many spine surgeries in outpatient surgery centers, including multi-level lumbar fusion procedures, with the patients being sent home within a day. Additionally, receiving surgical treatment in an Ambulatory Surgery Center substantially lowers the exposure risk to the coronavirus versus the exposure risk in a hospital," says Inspired Spine Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hamid Abbasi, MD, a board-certified neurosurgeon.

Many surgical treatments for back pain are performed in hospitals as the patient is required to remain in the hospital for 3 to 6 days after the surgery. Inspired Spine surgeons, Drs. Abbasi and Kim, employ techniques which have enabled 96% of patients to walk within 24 hours after surgery allowing them to return home and facilitating a faster recovery.

"Coronavirus is already affecting our lives deeply enough, there is no need for people to risk permanent injury due to their surgery being cancelled. We can provide them with a proven surgical treatment that will get patients back on their feet the same day and working again within 2-3 weeks," explains Dr. Abbasi.

Inspired Spine has performed over 1,400 lumbar fusions with its minimally invasive techniques and has published 7 peer-reviewed patient outcome studies which document the techniques' lower complications risk profiles and favorable results.

There are over 500,000 lumbar fusions performed in the U.S every year. Employing Inspired Spine's techniques for these surgeries would increase hospital bed capacity by 2 million days annually; decreasing the burden on our healthcare system by enabling this capacity to be devoted to performing other life-saving procedures.

If you are one of the many patients who have had their back surgery canceled or are concerned about a an upcoming surgery due to COVID-19 please contact us at 651-405-6714 or visit our website at inspiredspine.com . Inspired Spine is well positioned to provide care nationally as we have been performing consultations and evaluations via our established and HIPAA compliant telemedicine program for the past 2 years., This program enables patients to meet with our providers on a videoconference in the comfort of their own home.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inspired-spine-provides-safe-and-effective-spine-surgery-options-at-ambulatory-surgery-centers-a-reliable-alternative-to-prevent-permanent-neurological-damage-while-enabling-hospitals-to-prepare-for-covid-19-employing-telemedici-301027577.html

SOURCE Inspired Spine