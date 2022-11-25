|
25.11.2022 11:49:35
Inspiring today’s youth for science and technology
Bachem is pleased to support the SimplyNano project as a partner. The project aims to get young people excited about science and technology with the help of nano experiments.Why this project is close to our heartsBachem is an innovation-driven company specializing in the development and production of peptides and oligonucleotides (TIDES). We collaborate with partners in the fields of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, cosmetics, and life science research. For this reason, many members of the Bachem workforce have a scientific (especially chemistry & biology), technical, engineering, and mathematical (STEM) background. We today have the world’s largest team of qualified TIDES specialists, but as a company with continued strong growth, we are always looking for new talent. In particular, in the STEM area.As part of a leading life sciences cluster in the Switzerland/Basel region, Bachem regularly collaborates with educational institutions such as the University of Applied Sciences Northwestern Switzerland (FHNW), the University of Basel, ETH Zurich, or EPFL Lausanne.Bachem fundamentally attaches great importance to promoting young talent. For example, we have our own training center at our headquarters. This offers first-class industrial training in various apprenticeships (Lehrstellen).For all these reasons, the SimplyScience project SimplyNano is of great importance to us.The SimplyNano projectNanotechnology is the science of the “tiny”. Substances and materials on the nanoscale have unique properties that make them attractive for various applications. Accordingly, a lot is being invested in research.SimplyNano experiment kits are an innovative and comprehensive STEM learning medium that can be used in the classroom. The “SimplyNano 2” learning medium is published by the SimplyScience Foundation. Innovationsgesellschaft, a St. Gallen-based start-up, developed it. SimplyScience is a non-profit foundation to get children and young people interested in scientific and technical topics. Since this year, the SimpyNano cases have been available free of charge for some secondary schools in northwestern Switzerland (BL, BS, SO). By 2025, the “SimplyNano 2” experiment kits should be available throughout Switzerland.Nano experiments with a “WOW effectBecause of their special properties, nanomaterials are found in many technical materials but also in many everyday products such as cosmetics, textiles, paints, or in medicine. With harmless and amazing experiments, pupils discover, among other things, how baby diapers with “super absorbers” absorb extremely large amounts of liquid, why geckos with nano-structures on their feet climb up walls, or how the “memory effect” works with metals in dental braces and medical stents. The experiments thus show the fascinating world of the smallest particles and present concrete applications in products and materials. Getting young people excited about science and technologyPractical experiments are designed to promote enthusiasm for science and technology and increase young people’s interest in technical professions. This is accompanied by half-day training courses for teachers at companies. In addition to technical knowledge, this also promotes the exchange of experience between teachers and companies and creates a “bridge” from schools to the professional world and training companies. Broad support from cantons, companies, and foundationsThe project is financed by the Basel-Land and Solothurn lottery funds, the Basel-Stadt Department of Education, and a broad sponsorship from companies, associations, and foundations. The broad support of 39 project partners from various industries underscores the importance of promoting science and technology in schools and fostering young talent in these professions. OutlookBachem is proud to support such a great project as SimplyNano. We look forward to making our facilities at the headquarters (Basel region) available for the training sessions in the coming weeks.Our career siteCheck out the vacancies and join the Bachem world.Click here >>Our people & cultureOr learn more about our people & culture, one of our strategic foundations.Click here >>About BachemBachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides. With over 50 years of experience and expertise Bachem provides products for research, clinical development and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services. Bachem operates internationally with headquarters in Switzerland and locations in Europe, the US and Asia. 