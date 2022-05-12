|
12.05.2022 03:30:00
Instacart Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement
SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The registration statement is expected to become effective after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.
Contacts:
Press: press@instacart.com
Investor Relations: investors@instacart.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instacart-announces-confidential-submission-of-draft-registration-statement-301545619.html
SOURCE Instacart
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung nach Vortagesverlusten: ATX und DAX legen zu -- Wall Street höher -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel mit klarem Plus
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es am Freitag kräftig nach oben. Auch die amerikanischen Börsen zeigen einen Erholungskurs. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang stark.