Instacart Files to Go Public -- Here's What We Know So Far

During the pandemic-induced lockdowns, many consumers avoided public places and relied on delivery companies to bridge the gap. One of the primary beneficiaries was grocery delivery start-up Maplebear, doing business as Instacart . The app-based service allows people to order products via its app and employs shoppers to take care of the rest. The company quickly became a staple, becoming the third-most-popular online grocery site behind just Walmart and Amazon.Instacart originally planned its initial public offering (IPO) in 2022 after a surge in pandemic-era customers initially helped the company scale and turn a profit. However, activity in the IPO market slumped last year in the wake of the worst downturn in more than a decade, and Instacart shelved its plans to go public.In recent months, however, the stock market rebound, easing inflation, and improving economic conditions have boosted Wall Street's mood. Start-ups have begun to test the water, and Instacart has once again filed to go public. Here's what we know so far.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel