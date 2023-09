Instacart IPO: Can It Be the Next Amazon or Shopify?

After a long drought of notable initial public offerings (IPOs), investors are set to get a long-anticipated listing next week.Instacart recently priced its IPO, with shares expected to start selling between $26 and $28, and the online grocery marketplace is expected to begin trading those shares next week. At that price, the company would be worth $9.3 billion fully diluted, well below the $39 billion it was valued at back in 2021. Instacart 's S-1 prospectus portrayed a company that has massive market potential in the largest retail segment and one that is also experiencing a transition as the pandemic nears an end.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel