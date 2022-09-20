Instacart to Use IPO to Pad Employees' Pockets, Swiftly Fetches $1 Billion Valuation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.This year's economic downturn has been a complicated maize to navigate, but grocery tech start-ups can still fetch a pretty penne.Instacart and Swiftly are both bucking the fundraising trend by taking opposite approaches, with the former pressing ahead with an IPO and the latter opting for fundraising on the private market. Their latest moves tell a bigger story about the US IPO and venture capital landscapes in 2022.Continue reading