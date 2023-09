Instacart's IPO Filing Suggests These 2 Uber Products Still Have a Long Way to Go

Instacart is about to go public, and there's a lot for investors to digest from its financial filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).Aside from investors chasing the next hot initial public offering (IPO), a group of investors that should be digging into Instacart's financials are Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) shareholders. Instacart is the leader in grocery delivery apps, and Uber ultimately wants to take the crown. And while Uber has a small foothold in grocery right now, it already has significant overlap with a couple of products offered by Instacart.Looking at Instacart's S-1 filing with the SEC shows Uber still has a lot of potential to expand its advertising business and its subscription offering.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel