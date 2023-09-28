|
28.09.2023 12:00:00
Instacart's IPO Is Finally Here. Is It a Good Buy?
Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the grocery delivery company formally known as Maplebear, finally went public this month. There were originally talks of the company going public back in 2021 when its valuation looked like it might fetch around $40 billion, but that didn't pan out. Since then, its valuation has fizzled, and its market cap sits at around $8 billion as of this writing. Is this grocery delivery stock a good buy now that it's at a lower price tag, or should investors avoid this fresh IPO?What makes Instacart appealing is that it has a broad reach into the U.S. grocery industry. It has partnered with over 1,400 retail banners, which gives it a presence in more than 80,000 stores across the country, representing 85% of the industry. With such a strong presence, the company is in a great position to grow its sales, something it has continued to do.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Heremehr Nachrichten
|
04.09.23
|Here comes Russia’s corporate hit list (Financial Times)
|
18.08.23
|Here come the driverless taxis (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Heremehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreis steigt weiter: ATX wieder in der Gewinnzone -- DAX auf Vortagsniveau -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich Vorzeichenwechsel. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startet einen neuen Stabilisierungsversuch. Die Anleger in Fernost trennten sich mehrheitlich von Aktien.