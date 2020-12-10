Instacoin Launches New Website for Selling Bitcoin Online

MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Instacoin has launched a new website that allows clients to sell their Bitcoin directly online. The new service, called Instacoin Direct, provides users with a reloadable prepaid Visa® card for settling their cryptocurrency, including Stablecoins.

"We decided to create this fast and simple service as a way to make it easier for our clients to sell­­ their crypto without having to leave home," says Michael Lo Verso, Instacoin President. "At Instacoin Direct we don't require a credit check or bank information and the prepaid card is accepted at merchants worldwide, or wherever Visa® cards are accepted."

Instacoin Direct buys crypto from its clients at a competitive rate. There is no additional charge for the TruCash Prepaid Visa® card and all fees are set by the card issuer.

Once a user decides on the type of crypto they want to sell and the amount, the website requires them to set up an account and verify their identity before initiating the transaction. The reloadable debit card is then shipped directly to the client within 2-5 business days, depending on location.

The minimum selling amount required is $100 CAD and the maximum is $2,500 CAD per day, with a maximum balance of $7,500 on the TruCash Prepaid Visa® card. First-time users are restricted to a sale of $100 CAD. Currently, Instacoin Direct purchases the following cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, USD Coin, DAI (Multi-Collateral Dai), TrueUSD, Paxos Standard, Bitcoin Cash, Dash and Ethereum Classic.Bottom of Form

Over the next few months, Instacoin Direct may begin offering additional options for settling crypto, including gift cards, bill payments, email money transfers or wire and virtual prepaid cards and vouchers.

ABOUT

Instacoin Direct is a service offered by Instacoin Capital Inc., a member of the Instacoin group. Instacoin owns and operates Bitcoin machines in Canada and is dedicated to protecting and promoting Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies across the country.

SOURCE Instacoin Capital Inc.