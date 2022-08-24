Instagram Tests New Candid Challenge Feature

(RTTNews) - Instagram, a photo and video sharing social networking service owned by Meta Platforms Inc., is said to be testing a new feature called IG Candid Challenges. The feature prompts Instagram users, through notification, to share a photo everyday at a different time.

Meta spokesperson Christine Pai reportedly stated that the feature is an internal prototype, and not testing externally. Its not clear if or when the feature might become available publicly.

The new addition was first revealed by Twitter user Alessandro Paluzzi, who shared a screenshot of an invitation to join IG Candid Challenges.

His screenshot read, "Add other's IG Candid to your story tray. And everyday at a different time, get a notification to capture and share a Photo in 2 Minutes."

In the feature, the platform will send the user a notification randomly at any time of the day, asking them to capture a photo in two minutes with the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

Instagram earlier launched an option dubbed "Dual," which lets users take a photo or video using the phone's front and back cameras simultaneously. Now they are adding a notification to that feature.

Meanwhile, Instagram's new feature is said to be very much similar to core concept of new social media app BeReal, which was launched in late 2019.

BeReal in its website tells that "Everyday at a different time, everyone is notified simultaneously to capture and share a Photo in 2 Minutes." They call it a new and unique way to discover who your friends really are in their daily life.

According to data from Apptopia, BeReal app has been downloaded 43.3 million times since its launch, of which more than 40 million installs were in 2022.