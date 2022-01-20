Instagram To Introduce Subscription Option

(RTTNews) - Instagram is trying out a new feature that will let the users enjoy exclusive content created by their selected creators for a monthly subscription. According to a blog post by parent company Meta Platforms Inc. (FB), the social media platform will give the creators the freedom to select the price point at which they want the viewers to subscribe to the content.

The post, headlined "Introducing Subscriptions: Helping Creators Earn Recurring Monthly Income on Instagram", Meta claims that it has already selected a group of ten creators for the program. The subscription charges are going to range from $0.99 to a lofty $99.0 and the company will not claim anything from the subscription until at least the end of 2023.

"Creators do what they do to make a living, and it's important that that is predictable. Subscriptions are one of the best ways to have a predictable income—a way that is not attached to how much reach you get on any given post, which is inevitably going to go up and down over time," said IG head Adam Mosseri.

After subscribing, users will receive a purple badge beside their names. This color scheme will be the identification for a subscribed follower which will reflect in comments, messages and stories.

Through a Facebook post, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, "I'm excited to keep building tools for creators to make a living doing creative work and to put these tools in more creators' hands soon." Facebook and Twitter have also created their own versions of such subscriptions to compete with the growing popularity of TikTok.

However, those who will not be listed as creators will not be able to charge people for their content. The platform is also looking to allow the creators to make a list of people who are subscribed to them and use the list for other platforms to incentivize the feature.