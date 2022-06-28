Installed Building Products Awarded With "National Preferred Partner” Distinction

Installed Building Products, Inc. (the "Company” or "IBP”) (NYSE: IBP) earned the National Preferred Partner Award from David Weekley Homes’ 18th annual National Preferred Partner Survey. The award recognizes field and manufacturing partners that have consistently operated at world-class levels for quality and customer service, as determined by the home builder’s supplier evaluation platform.

For the second year in a row, IBP is one of only 12 companies to be named a National Preferred Partner in the field partner category. The comprehensive process evaluates companies in the areas of quality and customer service.

"Earning this distinction for the second year in a row underscores our teams’ commitment to a job well done,” said Jeff Hire, President of External Affairs at IBP. "We know that our customers – such as our friends at David Weekley Homes – rely on us to provide exceptional service, and it means the world to us to be able to deliver on that promise day in and day out.”

Installed Building Products was one of 138 companies evaluated by David Weekley Homes and just 17% achieved the distinction of National Preferred Partner. The evaluation process involves a comprehensive system of feedback and discussion that enables David Weekley Homes to measure excellence among all established trade partners and their channel partners. Providers that receive the highest scores throughout the year are presented with the prestigious National Preferred Partners Award.

"2021 was another unique year,” said John Schiegg, VP of Supply Chain Services for David Weekley Homes. "Record numbers of home sales, a global pandemic continued, and significant supply chain disruptions have resulted in the perfect storm - demand that far exceeds supply. We are so grateful that National Preferred Partners like Installed Building Products have provided their expertise and guidance. They have made it possible for us to continue to provide the best in design, choice and service to our customers, despite the challenges.”

For more information about IBP visit https://installedbuildingproducts.com/

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects from its national network of over 190 branch locations.

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, is headquartered in Houston and operates in 19 cities across the United States. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes "America’s Best Builder,” "National Housing Quality Award” and "National Builder of the Year.” Weekley has also appeared 15 times on FORTUNE magazine’s "100 Best Companies to Work For®” list. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 100,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company’s website at www.davidweekleyhomes.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220525005891/en/