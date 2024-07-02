Installed Building Products Awarded With "National Preferred Partner” Distinction for Fourth Year in a Row

Installed Building Products, Inc. (the "Company” or "IBP”) (NYSE: IBP) earned the National Preferred Partner Award from David Weekley Homes’ 20th annual National Preferred Partner Survey. The award recognizes field and manufacturing partners who have consistently operated at world-class levels, as determined by the home builder’s supplier evaluation platform.

For the fourth year in a row, IBP is one of only 12 companies named a National Preferred Partner in the field partner category. The comprehensive process evaluates companies in the areas of quality and customer service.

"Receiving this honor for the fourth consecutive year highlights our team's unwavering dedication to excellence,” said Jeff Hire, President of External Affairs at IBP. "Our customers, including the team at David Weekley Homes, depend on our commitment to outstanding service, and we are proud to fulfill that commitment consistently.”

Installed Building Products was one of 122 companies evaluated by David Weekley Homes and just 20% achieved the distinction of National Preferred Partner. The evaluation process involves a comprehensive system of feedback and discussion that enables David Weekley Homes to measure excellence among all established trade partners and their channel partners. Providers that receive the highest scores throughout the year are presented with the prestigious National Preferred Partners Award.

"Installed Building Products has consistently proven to be a valuable partner. We’re grateful for their phenomenal expertise and commitment to delivering a high-quality product to our homebuyers,” said John Schiegg, Vice President of Supply Chain Services, David Weekley Homes.

For more information about IBP visit https://installedbuildingproducts.com/

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects in all 48 continental states and the District of Columbia from its national network of over 250 branch locations.

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, operates in 19 markets across the United States and is headquartered in Houston. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes "America’s Best Builder,” "National Housing Quality Award” and "National Builder of the Year.” Weekley Homes has been recognized 18 times by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 120,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company’s website at www.davidweekleyhomes.com.

