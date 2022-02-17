Installed Building Products to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Installed Building Products, Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: IBP), an industry-leading installer of insulation products, announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on February 24, 2022. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to review the Company’s results.

Webcast:

The conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.installedbuildingproducts.com. To listen to a live webcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time:

Domestic: 1-877-407-0792

International: 1-201-689-8263

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Passcode: 13725683

The playback can be accessed through March 24, 2022

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects in all 48 continental states and the District of Columbia from its national network of over 210 branch locations.

