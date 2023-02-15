Instead of Asking, "How Much Should I Spend on an Engagement Ring", Couples Should be Considering this Perspective

DENVER, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The question, "how much should I spend on an engagement ring" is answered in thousands of articles across the internet. After reading many of the articles, couples are left with answers like, "one month of your salary", or "whatever you can afford to spend at the time". Virginia Hay-Arthur, custom jeweler and owner of the luxury custom jewelry business, Virginia Ann Designs, believes there is an answer none of these articles consider. "Anyone can go into a store and spend thousands of dollars on an engagement ring," says Virginia, "It takes them an hour and then they are on their way. I believe the time and consideration put into the perfect, unique engagement ring is more important than the money."

Time. None of the articles mention the time someone should put into finding or creating an engagement ring. While money can be a symbol of one's love and commitment for another, time and effort are a far more significant sacrifice. Someone who is willing to spend the time observing their partner's particular tastes, speaking with their friends and family, or even getting opinions directly from their significant other shows a lot of care and consideration. An engagement ring is one of the most significant jewelry purchases someone makes. It represents love and dedication. Why are so many couples spending twenty minutes surfing the internet and settling for cookie cutter rings that millions of other women are wearing?

With a little time and effort, a $2000 engagement ring can feel like a $100,000 engagement ring. Some couples have incorporated diamonds, gemstones, or gold that have been passed down to them from beloved family members. They design a custom ring using their heirlooms that perfectly suits her style. Other clients have come to Virginia to craft a design that works best with her passions. "We ski a lot," says Ben, a VAD client, "I wanted an engagement ring that would hold up to our adventurous lifestyle." Requests like these can be designed and created in most budgets, but nothing compares to the look on her face when she realizes how much thought and consideration was put into her engagement ring. "Those moments are why I love designing and making engagement rings," says Virginia, "I'll work with just about any budget to make that happen."

