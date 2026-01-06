Till Capital Aktie
WKN DE: A11281 / ISIN: BMG8875E1075
|
06.01.2026 18:57:02
Instil Bio Shares Plunge Nearly 46% After Pipeline Discontinuation
(RTTNews) - Instil Bio, Inc. (TIL) shares tumbled 45.97 percent on heavy trading, falling $5.65 to $6.64 on Tuesday, after the company announced the discontinuation of clinical development for AXN-2510 and the termination of its license and collaboration agreement with ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals for AXN-2510 and AXN-27M.
The biotech company said its wholly owned subsidiary, Axion Bio, decided to halt development of AXN-2510, leading to the termination agreement with ImmuneOnco. The news triggered sharp selling pressure in the stock during the session.
Instil Bio opened at $11.39 after a previous close of $12.29 and traded between $5.67 and $7.00 during the day on the Nasdaq. Shares were last seen at $6.64, with trading volume climbing to about 2.02 million shares, far above the average volume of roughly 72,453 shares.
The stock has a 52-week range of $5.67 to $42.79.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Till Capital Ltd Restricted Votingmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Till Capital Ltd Restricted Votingmehr Analysen
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX zum Handelsende knapp im Minus -- DAX geht stärker aus dem Handel - 25.000-Punkte-Marke geknackt -- US-Börsen schließen uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt schwächelte, legte der deutsche Leitindex zur Wochenmitte weiter zu. Die US-Börsen fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Märkte in Fernost wiesen am Mittwoch überwiegend rote Vorzeichen aus.