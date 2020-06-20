Institute for Supply Management® Earns Recognition as a Top Place to Work in Arizona

Global association stands out for second consecutive year on employee engagement

TEMPE, Ariz., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arizona Republic and Republic Media announced that Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) has earned a spot on the list of 2020 azcentral.com Top Companies to Work for in Arizona for the second consecutive year, as one of the only not-for-profit associations. Based in Tempe, AZ with a 105-year history, ISM has a deep connection to Arizona and local talent.

This highly selective list is the result of anonymous and comprehensive employee surveys measuring culture, work environment, leadership, and employee pride and satisfaction, combined with rigorous evaluations of workplace practices, policies, perks and demographics.

"We are honored to be included on this list of leading workplaces in Arizona for the second year," said ISM CEO Tom Derry. "Our top talent contributes directly to how we thrive as an organization and fulfill our mission to lead and serve the supply management profession."

Survey results indicate that role satisfaction, enjoying the people at the organization, a positive work environment, and enjoying the type of work done were among the highest ISM scores. ISM's company culture is one that supports work-life integration, having fun, and producing meaningful work that contributes to ISM's mission.

"This year, 125 companies were selected based on the results of a very high favorable employee survey scores averaging 90% overall survey results and an impressive 91% overall employee engagement. This level of performance for Arizona companies is about three times the national average when compared to Gallup's recent reporting of US engagement at about 33% favorable," says Denise Gredler, Founder & CEO for BestCompaniesAZ, program consulting partner. "Top Companies status presents a powerful opportunity to attract and retain the very best talent."

The "Top Companies" were published in a special supplement in the June 14, 2020 issue of The Arizona Republic, as well as online at azcentral.com and www.BestCompaniesAZ.com.

For complete details and to learn more about why ISM is a top place to work, visit www.instituteforsupplymanagement.org.

About Institute for Supply Management®

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its 50,000 members in more than 90 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and the ISM Mastery Model®. Its Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing ISM Report On Business® are two of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit instituteforsupplymanagement.org.

About Republic Media

Republic Media is a consultative media company that provides you with the means to deliver your message to the right audience in the most effective way. From online to print to direct mail, Republic Media encompasses an array of products including The Arizona Republic, azcentral.com, and La Voz. Since 1890, The Arizona Republic continues to be Arizona's most trusted and most read newspaper.

About BestCompaniesAZ

BestCompaniesAZ is a marketing agency that specializes in employer branding. With more than 30 combined years of industry experience in public relations and human resources, BestCompaniesAZ elevates award-winning organizations through digital marketing, events, communication and award consultation services. For more information, visit BestCompaniesAZ.com.

About Best Companies Group

Best Companies Group is dedicated to establishing Best Places to Work programs to distinguish leaders in workplace excellence. As a research firm, BCG collects data about participating companies as well as employee feedback, analyzes that data, and produces a "Best" distinction that makes each recognized organization, the selected region (or industry) and the organizing partners proud. Best Companies Group identifies and recognizes places

Contact: Jessica Boyd, 480.752.6276, ext. 3085

jboyd@instituteforsupplymanagement.org

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/institute-for-supply-management-earns-recognition-as-a-top-place-to-work-in-arizona-301080609.html

SOURCE Institute for Supply Management