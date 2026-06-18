Coinbase Aktie
WKN DE: A2QP7J / ISIN: US19260Q1076
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18.06.2026 14:08:00
Institutional Investors Are Buying This Top Cryptocurrency Hand-Over-Fist, According to Coinbase
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is in a bear market now on paper; it's still 47% down from its all-time high near $126,000 set in October 2025. But John D'Agostino, head of institutional strategy at Coinbase Global, (NASDAQ: COIN) told CNBC on June 8 that the most sophisticated buyers he speaks with are running the opposite playbook and looking to accumulate it anyway.In short, the highly conservative investors you'd most expect to be displeased by the asset's major drawdown and underperformance relative to stocks are buying it quite aggressively. Here's what's happening and why it's bullish for Bitcoin.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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