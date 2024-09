Institutional net buying notches higher on MSCI rebalancing

INSTITUTIONS were net buyers of Singapore stocks over the five trading sessions spanning Aug 30 to Sep 5, with S$328 million of net institutional inflow. As much as half of the S$328 million in net institutional inflow was booked on the Aug 30 session, which coincided with the implementation of the August MSCI quarterly index review at the close of the session. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times