Institutional Property Advisors Expands with Established Brokerage Team in Phoenix

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today that veteran commercial real estate brokerage team Peter Bauman and Tivon Moffitt joined IPA as senior vice presidents in Phoenix, Arizona. Formerly with JLL, Bauman and Moffitt are accomplished industry veterans with extensive institutional and private client relationships built by helping investors execute acquisitions, dispositions, sale-leasebacks, and recapitalization of industrial and office properties.

"The expansion of IPA’s office and industrial coverage throughout North America is one of our primary strategic growth initiatives as a company,” said Alan Pontius, national director of IPA Office and Industrial. "The addition of Peter and Tivon is a reflection of the strategy to grow by attracting highly skilled senior-level investment sales and financing advisors. Expanding in Phoenix with Peter and Tivon gives us the ability to extend our custom-tailored investment services to institutional and major private office and industrial investors in Arizona and throughout the broader Southwest.” Together, Bauman and Moffitt have sold over $1.5 billion in commercial real estate assets.

"Tivon and Peter bring extensive leadership to our institutional office and industrial clients,” stated Ryan Sarbinoff, vice president and regional manager of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office. "Their influential relationships, combined with our collaborative platform, provide a unique opportunity for continued expansion of this important division for us.”

An award-winning industry leader, Bauman has 11 years of experience and is a member of the NAIOP Commercial Real Estate Development Association. Moffitt brings 17 years of experience to IPA, is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, and earned the Master of Corporate Real Estate designation from CoreNet Global. He is a member of NAIOP and served on the board of directors for NAIOP South Florida and CoreNet Global’s Arizona chapter.

About Institutional Property Advisors (IPA)

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) is a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate services firm in North America. IPA’s combination of real estate investment and capital markets expertise, industry-leading technology, and acclaimed research offer customized solutions for the acquisition, disposition and financing of institutional properties and portfolios. For more information, please visit www.institutionalpropertyadvisors.com.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 9,726 transactions in 2019 with a value of approximately $50 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry’s most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

