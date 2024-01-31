Institutional Property Advisors’ Hiring Momentum Continues with Veteran Multifamily Real Estate Brokers in Washington, D.C.

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today that veteran multifamily investment sales advisors Bob Dean and Jonathan Greenberg have joined IPA in Washington, D.C. Previously executive vice presidents with CBRE, Dean and Greenberg join IPA as senior managing directors.

"Bob and Jonathan have negotiated some of the largest commercial real estate transactions in the Mid-Atlantic region and their collaborative, client-centric approach to investment sales makes them a great fit for IPA,” said John S. Sebree, senior vice president and national director of Multi Housing Division, Marcus & Millichap and IPA. "The addition of these industry-leading professionals complements our recent expansions in Nashville, San Diego and Dallas, and reinforces our ongoing commitment to the strategic growth of IPA throughout North America.”

A commercial real estate investment sales veteran with more than 30 years of experience, Dean specializes in the execution of institutional property sales in the Mid-Atlantic region. Prior to CBRE, he spent 20 years as a senior executive with GE Capital Real Estate, where between 2011 and 2015 he led dispositions valued at $8.8 billion. Greenberg has focused on multifamily investment property sales in the Mid-Atlantic region since 2001 and has been involved with transactions with an aggregate value greater than $40 billion. Since 2016, Dean and Greenberg have teamed up to execute $26 billion in multifamily transactions.

"Bob and Jonathan have a strong track record of providing top-level strategic consultation to institutional owners and investors. I’m looking forward to working closely with them as we expand our IPA service platform to more clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Brian Hosey, senior vice president and Mid-Atlantic division manager, Marcus & Millichap.

About Institutional Property Advisors (IPA)

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) is a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate services firm in North America. IPA’s combination of real estate investment and capital markets expertise, industry-leading technology, and acclaimed research offers customized solutions for the acquisition, disposition and financing of institutional properties and portfolios. For more information, please visit www.institutionalpropertyadvisors.com

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

